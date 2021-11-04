France crushes the European campaign for the veil: Strasbourg cancels the tweet on the hijab

To point the finger at the campaign on behalf of the Paris executive was the Undersecretary of State for Youth, Sarah El Ha’ry, describing the image of the woman divided in two as “deeply shocking”

Rome – “Beauty is in diversity as freedom is in hijab”. This sentence, accompanied by the image of a smiling young woman divided in half – on one side with the Islamic veil, on the other with bare head – was enough to unleash a storm of controversy around the Council of Europe campaign against Islamophobia and discrimination on religious and cultural grounds.

As soon as it was released online, a barrage of accusations came from France: from the government of Emmanuel Macron to the far right of Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, who all agreed to attack the communication initiative, prompting Strasbourg to back down and cancel its promotional tweets.

It was the one who pointed the finger at the campaign on behalf of the Paris executive State Secretary for Youth Sarah El Ha’ry, calling the image of the woman split in two “deeply shocking”. “It is the opposite of the values ​​defended by France”, said the spokeswoman for the centrist movement MoDem, explicitly asking for “a total withdrawal and the non-diffusion of this campaign either on the website or on social networks”. The reaction of the far right was also unleashed against the Straburgo initiative. “It is when women take off their veils that they become free, not the other way around,” Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen tweeted. Zemmour was among the first to comment: “Islam is the enemy of freedom. This campaign is the enemy of truth. It promotes the veil for European women”.

The controversy has also reached the press room of the European Commission, given that Brussels has co-financed the campaign. But an EU spokesman specified that the EU executive has not “validated” its contents, since the Council of Europe has an independent role. A hive of controversy in front of which the Council of Europe has ended up turning around. “The tweets have been deleted – explained from Stasburgo – and we will think about a better presentation of the project “.