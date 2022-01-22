Francesco Paolo Fulci, historic Italian ambassador – Tempo Stretto has died

Born in Messina in 1931, he was a point of reference for Italian diplomacy in the world

Ambassador Francesco Paolo Fulci died (in the photo by Franco Maricchiolo, whom we thank), an illustrious Messina and a leading figure in Italian diplomacy in the world. He would have turned 92 on March 19th.

Born in Messina in 1931, from 1976 to 1980 Fulci was head of the Secretariat of the President of the Senate Amintore Fanfani and in the first half of the 1980s ambassador of Italy to Canada and then became Permanent Representative of Italy to NATO in Brussels. Italian Secretary General of the Italian Executive Committee for Security and Intelligence (Cesis) from May 1991 to April 1993, Fulci was then appointed Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations. A role he held until 1999. Retired since 2000, he collaborated with the Ferrero Group, becoming its vice president and then president of the Ferrero Italia company from 2011 to 2019.

The condolences of the Administration of Milazzo

Deep condolences were expressed by the municipal administration of Milazzo. “A prominent personality of our territory, a gentleman who has worked in various cities of the world such as Tokyo, Paris, Moscow, distinguishing himself for his great diplomatic skills – said Mayor Pippo Midili -. An illustrious man who honored our city, our territory “.

The mayor of Messina: “We lose one of the most radiant personalities”

The mayor Cateno De Luca, together with the municipal council expresses his condolences for the disappearance of the illustrious Messina figure Francesco Paolo Fulci, historical exponent of Italian diplomacy in the world. “An extraordinary career that of Ambassador Fulci. He represented Italy in the most prestigious offices, from New York to Tokyo from Paris to Moscow, leaving an important mark in the diplomatic history of Italy and relations with the UN. With his disappearance the city loses one of the most radiant city personalities who have given prestige to Messina beyond the Strait ”, said the mayor De Luca.