Freaks Out: Nicola Guaglianone live today on Twitch in the Cinefilo living room of Movieplayer

Sara Nicola Guaglianone the host of the Cinefilo lounge by Movieplayer live today on Twitch at 19:00 o’clock. Together with Valentina Ariete, the screenwriter will talk to us about Freaks Out, the moving and engaging film by Gabriele Mainetti.

Released in theaters on October 28, 2021, Freaks Out, according to many, it is a film that has managed to renew Italian cinema without betraying its historic authorial vocation. The film was presented in competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival and won the Leoncino d’Oro, one of the most important collateral awards, with the following motivation: “An unpredictable atmosphere conquers the viewer, projecting him into a world as spectacular as it is catastrophic. Between circus tents and war fields, four protagonists, in their diversity, express the need to be human. An innovative and courageous work, which contains all the love for cinema in a great adventure between dream and reality. “

The feature film was written by Mainetti with the help of the aforementioned Nicola Guaglianone, who will reveal its secrets and curiosities in the Movieplayer live (here the link of our official Twitch channel to participate in the live broadcast with questions and curiosities) from 19:00, in the company of Valentina.

Freaks Out tells the story of four friends who work in a circus, run by Israel (Giorgio Tirabassi), who for them is a kind of father figure. We are in the midst of World War II and Israel mysteriously disappears, leaving the four alone and without any prospects. Matilde, Cencio, Fulvio and Mario suddenly find themselves without what they had before, a circus that was synonymous with family and safety. The film is full of quotations, more or less explicit, ranging from George Méliès to Charlie Chaplin, from Federico Fellini to Sergio Leone, from Mario Monicelli to Tim Burton, from Steven Spielberg to Quentin Tarantino.