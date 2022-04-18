Freddy Rincón buried in Cali next to the flag of Colombia and America: this is how he was fired | football curiosities

This Saturday, the world of soccer gave Freddy Eusebio Rincón a farewell in style. Buenaventura’s son, idol of several clubs and not only in Colombian soccer, was accompanied by family, friends, former teammates and dozens of fans who came to bid him farewell at the Pascual Guerrero stadium. The idol is now legend.

Before heading to the Metropolitan Cemetery of the South, the last destination of Freddy’s body, a heavy downpour fell on the Pascual Guerrero stadium. But not even the inclement rain prevented the dozens of companions, especially fans of the ‘Red Devils’, from stopping chanting: “Thank you very much Freddy thank you very much“, which was joined by Sebastián and Freddy Stiven, sons of the late former player. An emotional moment.

After the emotional farewell in what was the home of the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’ for four years, where he added two titles, a caravan accompanied him to the place where his family and closest friends, in a private ceremony, would give him the last goodbye. His son Sebastián, who left Pascual taking the coffin and wearing his father’s ’19’ shirt, was attentive to the details. Freddy was buried under the flags of Colombia and América de Cali.