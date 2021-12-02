free PC games of December 2, 2021 available, the download link – Nerd4.life

The free PC games of December 2, 2021 of the Epic Games Store are now available for download. Here is the link, requirements and details.

Today is Thursday 2 December 2021 and this means that the new free PC games of theEpic Games Store. The free games this week are Dead by Daylight and while True: learn (). Let’s see the download links, details on the games and requirements. First of all, to claim the games you have until December 9, 2021. You can do it on the official website of the Epic Games Store or directly through the launcher.

Dead By Daylight Dead By Daylight The first free PC game of the Epic Games Store on December 2, 2021 is Dead by Daylight. Let’s talk about the famous game asymmetrical multiplayer horror: One player plays the killer and must hunt down four survivors. These must not be captured, tortured and killed: they have the advantage of playing in the third person and therefore have a better view of their surroundings, while the killer is in first person. The game has also achieved great success thanks to Twitch. Here is our Dead by Daylight review. Finally, here are the minimum requirements:

Operating System: 64-bit Operating System (Windows 10)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4170 or AMD FX-8120

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: GeForce GTX 460 1GB or AMD HD 6850 1GB compatible with DX11

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 50 GB of available space

Sound Card: Compatible with DX11 Instead, here are the recommended requirements:

Operating System: 64-bit Operating System (Windows 10)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4170 or AMD FX-8300 or better

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: GeForce 760 or AMD HD 8800 or better with 4GB of RAM compatible with DX11

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 50 GB of available space

Sound Card: Compatible with DX11

while True: learn () while True: learn () The second free PC game of the Epic Games Store on December 2, 2021 is while True: learn (). It is a puzzle simulation game that deals with bizarre themes: machine learning, neural networks, big data and AI. But most importantly, it will help you understand your cat better. In this game you play the role of a programmer who accidentally discovers that his cat is very good at programming, but that he doesn’t get along very well with the human language. The programmer in question must learn all the secrets of machine learning and use visual programming to create a speech recognition system capable of translating from the feline to the human language. here are the requirements by while True: learn ():

Operating system: Windows Vista / 7/8/10

Processor: 2.0 GHz

Memory: 2 GB of RAM

Video card: Intel HD Graphics 3000

DirectX: Version 9.0

Memory: 500 MB of available space