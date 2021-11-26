Free PC games: Steam gives away a title from a famous fantasy saga

In this intense period full of discounts, several companies and platforms are selling off their products at bargain prices. If you’ve been waiting for your favorite game to be put on sale, this is the right time: among Eneba, the Ubisoft Store, Epic Games, Steam and many other portals, you will surely find what you were looking for. It is not just a period of discounts, however, but also of free pc games: also on Steam, it is now possible to redeem an interesting title for free for a limited period of time.

A couple of weeks after the last relevant product that was offered for free by Steam, the title that is redeemable for free from today is Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, an old gem from the popular Warhammer series. This is a cooperative survival work, so if you were looking for something you can play with your friends this is the right time to redeem your free key!

In order to get the game, you need to go to the official Fanatical website, an online game retailer, and add the product to your cart. Once this is done, proceed to checkout (which will obviously be free) and the Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide key will be yours. At this point you just have to redeem it within Steam to activate it and start playing.

The world of Warhammer is incredibly vast: just realize that the saga has more than 20 titles, of which the first, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, released in 1987: we are talking about more than 30 years ago. In such a long time, in a constantly evolving franchise, it is more than normal that the lore that lies behind it is immense: in this regard, if you are interested in learning more about it, we leave you to our article where we talk to you in detail about the world of Warhammer. .