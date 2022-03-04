Free seminar on bitcoin, NFT and metaverse. What’s going on?

Do you want more information about the course of Bitcoin, NFTs and Metaverse? Enter here

Some say that if you don’t spend 30 minutes a day on crypto assets, as much as you know now, you’ll be out of the game in a few weeks. This takes us to a market in authentic explosion where its evolution, still in an early phase, is being frenetic. In this webinar we review all the news on the cryptoactive market with a renowned expert, Javier Molina, an independent analyst specializing in digital assets.

Javier Molina is an economist from the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) and has a master’s degree in financial markets from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM). He has developed his professional activity at Société Générale Madrid and New York. He is currently an independent analyst and director of projects related to investment and digital assets. DOUBLE PROMOTION: BITCOIN COURSE, NFTs AND METAVERSE