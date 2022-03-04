Free seminar on bitcoin, NFT and metaverse. What’s going on?

Do you want more information about the course of Bitcoin, NFTs and Metaverse? Enter here
Some say that if you don’t spend 30 minutes a day on crypto assets, as much as you know now, you’ll be out of the game in a few weeks. This takes us to a market in authentic explosion where its evolution, still in an early phase, is being frenetic. In this webinar we review all the news on the cryptoactive market with a renowned expert, Javier Molina, an independent analyst specializing in digital assets.
Javier Molina is an economist from the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) and has a master’s degree in financial markets from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM). He has developed his professional activity at Société Générale Madrid and New York. He is currently an independent analyst and director of projects related to investment and digital assets.
DOUBLE PROMOTION: BITCOIN COURSE, NFTs AND METAVERSE
1 – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS COURSE
Just for enrolling in the Bitcoin, NFTs and Metaverse course from scratch we give you a complete technical analysis course + 3 months of live practice in the Analysis Room. It is the perfect complement to the crypto assets course since first you will get to know the entire ecosystem of digital assets, you will learn to select the best assets and the technical analysis will allow you to choose the appropriate timing to enter and exit. You also have 3 months of live practice to assimilate all the theory in our Analysis Room, where we analyze the market applying everything learned in the course.
2 – CRYPTOPREMIUM
The course includes two months of access to CryptoPremium, a service that we launch after finishing the course to give continuity to everything learned. What includes?
- Creation of a portfolio of crypto assets
- Weekly portfolio tracking
- Monthly market update
The creation of the portfolio, weekly follow-up and monthly update is done live, with one-hour sessions where CryptoPremium subscribers can ask questions and interact with Javier Molina.
Do not miss it! Request course information here