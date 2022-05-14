Free Soccer, TNT SPORTS live | Boca vs Racing live online semi-final Professional League Cup: what time do they play, where do they play and where to watch the match broadcast on TV | RMMD EMCC | Argentina ar | SPORTS

Mouth vs. Racing live they face each other in the first semifinal of the Professional League Cupl Argentina in what will be an advanced final that will take place in Lanús this Saturday, May 14. The ‘Xeneize’ comes from eliminating Defense and Justice while the ‘Academy’ thrashed Aldosivi in ​​their respective key. The winner of this confrontation will be the first finalist, who will wait for the winner of the Tigre vs. Argentine Juniors.

Boca Juniors march stronger than ever. Sebastián Battaglia’s team has managed to recover from some setbacks in the Copa Libertadores and has begun to find direction both in the international tournament and in the Professional League Cup. The ‘Xeneize’ eliminated Defense and Justice after beating them 2-0 at the Bombonera and has won a total of 4 games in a row, the best streak of the Battaglia era.

On the other hand, Racing rediscovered its best version in the middle of the week when it thrashed Aldosivi 5-0 in the quarterfinals. The ‘Academy’ had stumbled in the South American Cup and in the last 3 dates of the Professional League Cup they had tied (against Newell’s, Banfield and San Lorenzo), which had called into question the ‘Gagoneta’ who started unstoppable in the season.

WHEN AND WHERE DO BOCA VS. RACING?

The semifinal between Boca and Racing will be played this Saturday, May 14, and will be played at the Nestor Diaz Perez Stadium in the town of Lanús in Buenos Aires.

MOUTH VS. RACING: GAME SCHEDULES

The Mouth vs. Racing suffered a modification in its schedule and will start from 5:00 p.m. in Argentina.

In Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico you can follow the game from 3:00 p.m.

In Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela you can see it from 4:00 p.m.

MOUTH VS. RACING, SEMIFINAL: TV CHANNELS FOR THE LEAGUE CUP

At the moment, the transmission channel in charge of the Boca vs. Racing is TNT Sports. It should be noted that this signal is the one that has been broadcasting the last 3 games of ‘Xeneize’ in the Professional League Cup and is awaiting confirmation from ESPN Premium.

WHERE TO SEE ONLINE THE MATCH BOCA VS. RACING?

If you want to see the transmission of the game Boca vs. Racing you must tune in to TNT Sports Go, which is the online platform of the soccer channel for Argentina. Here we leave you with the link so you can see the transmission that is only valid for the Argentine territory: https://go.tntsports.com.ar/#!/envivo

MOUTH VS. RACING: POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

Mouth: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Guillermo “Pol” Fernandez, Alan Varela, Juan Ramirez; Óscar Romero, Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa.

Racing: Gaston “Chila” Gomez; Facundo Mura, Leonardo Sigali, Emiliano Insúa, Gonzalo Piovi; Leonel Miranda, Aníbal Moreno, Carlos Alcaraz; Fabricio Domínguez or Matías Rojas, Enzo Copetti and Tomás Chancalay.