French Army Pilots Honor “Top Gun” and Tom Cruise on Cannes Red Carpet | TV and Show

“Top Gun: Maverick”, a sequel to the successful 1986 film, was previewed at the influential European competition. Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm participated in the event. The premiere in Chile is scheduled for May 26.

36 years after its premiere, “Top Gun” was honored by French Army pilots at the Cannes Film Festivalwhere this Wednesday the second installment of the film saga was screened: “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022).

There were eight ships of the air patrolthe famous acrobatic group of the military institution, which flew over the Palace of Festivals to draw a local flag in the air.

The maneuver took place while the actors in the cast, led by Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hammparaded down the red carpet of the festival. The director also posed there Joseph Kosinski moments before a screening of the “Top Gun” sequel, which is previewed as part of a special tribute to Cruise.

The actor was the first to walk down the red carpet, where he took time to sign autographs and take photos with his fans.

the protagonist of “Mission Impossible” returns with honors to a contest in which he was for the first and last time 30 years ago, when another May 18 but in 1992 he presented out of competition “A very distant horizon”directed by Ron Howard and co-starring his ex-partner Nicole Kidman.

The expectation of the public and the press was not disappointed: American actresses also walked the red carpet Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Viola Daviswho tomorrow Thursday receives the Woman in Motion award, or the Spanish actor and model Jon Kortajarena.

Even astronaut and pilot Thomas Pesquet paraded, who in 2021 spent six months on the International Space Station: “I think many people of my generation became pilots because of ‘Top Gun’. That job was already good, but with that movie it became great,” said the 44-year-old Frenchman.

The red carpet of “Top Gun: Maverick” was preceded by that of the film crew “Tchaikovsky’s Wife”, by Russian dissident Kirill Serebrennikov. In 2018 he could not attend the “Leto” pass and on this occasion he was able to be present after having served house arrest.

“I am happy. The Cannes festival is the best platform to screen a film. The film is my baby and you have to find the best place and time to give birth to it”, the filmmaker pointed out to the event’s official channel, where he stressed that “every work of art, especially today, has political content”.

Omar Sy, the protagonist of “Tirailleurs”, a feature film about the colonial infantry corps of the French Army recruited in Senegal, with which the filmmaker Mathieu Vadepied opens Un Certain Regard this Wednesday, was also on the famous staircase that gives access to the Palais des Festivals. the second most important section of Cannes.

It is expected that tonight, after the screening, Cruise will fly to London to attend the preview in that city on Thursday, which will be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The premiere in Chile is scheduled for May 26.