French nails will be this elegant and minimalist in fall 2022

Dakota Johnson loves them and more celebrities They also opt for the classic manicure: the french nails. seldom a nail art has caused such a stir and the french peanuts has achieved it, so much so that it is still in force in fall 2022. Find out here and now what french nail trends will be currently and which ones we will no longer see (at least in a few months).

Goodbye Classic White Tip, Yes to Milky French Nails

Jennifer Lopez imposed them and we follow her: milky nails are now the most natural and discreet variant of the french nails. In the classic version, the white tip of the nail is clearly an eye-catcher, but although the creamy option also has a white shade, it is more of a milky shade, that is, semi-transparent. In addition, the color is not applied to the nail in an exact semicircle, but in an ombré style or in a uniform color gradient. The result: a discreet mani.

Instagram @vwnails_

Goodbye metallic french, yes to frosted french nails

Yes, the trend glazed donut nails that Hailey Bieber made fashionable a while ago, does not have to stay only at the top. the finish glazed it is given to the manicure by using chrome powder or enamel top coat, and here it does not really matter what the base looks like, whether it is transparent or smooth. You just have to choose a style of french nails that you like and turn them into glazed with chrome powder.