From 19 October the TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest returns

Posted on
From 19 to 24 October the screens of the Cinema Massimo and Cinema Ambrosio in Turin will welcome the visions of the festival, meetings and events, including the new Sion Sono with Nicolas Cage

“Giving birth to the festival this year was perhaps even harder than last year. Paradoxically. We had to face the weight of the rubble of the cancellation of our 20th edition in October 2020 (and all that this entailed on the economic, sentimental, organizational level) and deal with various logistical issues that have (im) posed themselves. the situation. Which remains winding for cultural events. And how. (Especially for those constantly ignored by tenders and big sponsors) “.
In the accreditation campaign of the 21st TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest we found this very premise franchise. It hurts to read these things in a country that should put art first. Even more if you know the guys from the Turin event, the passion they instill in every single hour of the festival, and that’s why we are committed to giving them a voice. In our own small way, presenting this year’s rich program. From 19 to 24 October the screens of the Cinema Massimo and Cinema Ambrosio will host 20 feature films (10 of which will compete for the prize), 20 short films and 19 animated works.
Opening film, with an Italian premiere, Prisoners Of The Ghostland of Sion Sono, which Nicolas Cage defined: “The wildest movie I’ve ever made”. The tribute to Satoshi Kon is also dedicated to the Land of the Rising Sun, through the documentary Satoshi Kon, the Illusionist (2021) by Pascal-Alex Vincent and above all the cult Millennium Actress twenty years after its release.
Same number of candles for Donnie Darko by Richard Kelly, proposed in Director’s Cut version. While very recent are the medium-length films Lux Aeterna (2019) by Gaspar Noé – now a regular guest, albeit not (yet) in attendance, of TOHorror – and After Blue (Paradis Sale) by Bertrand Mandico.
As for the meetings – every late afternoon at the Blah Blah Cineclub in via Po and the Circolo dei Lettere – at least the talk given by Andrea Lanza with the title “Surviving horror. How video games have allowed us to defeat monsters “and that of Davide Barzi,” Lombroso & other mysteries “, during which the author will present the new volume of his graphic novel starring the well-known scientist and set right in the Piedmontese capital.

