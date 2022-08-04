From 2023 US citizens will need to apply for a permit to travel to Europe

As of May 2023, US citizens will be required to apply for a permit to travel to Europe.

It is about requesting a visa exemption that can be obtained electronically.

Everything will go through the European Travel Information and Authorization System, ETIAS, for its acronym in English. The process in this case is very similar to the well-known ESTA, which the United States requests from travelers from Europe. By the way, it works in the same way as the one explained above.

This measure is not new, in fact, it was announced three years ago, however it had not been executed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The European Union confirms that the main objective of such a provision is to prevent illegal immigration and terrorism.

Travel authorization to United States citizenship for three years

The ETIAS visa waiver for US citizens will be in effect for three years from its approval. It is an authorization to travel with multiple entries for the aforementioned period.

In those three years, approved Americans will be able to enter any country in the Schengen Zone as many times as they deem convenient.

According to the regulations established in said area, the stay in one of these nations is 90 days in each period of 180 days. It is also allowed to travel to Schengen countries for shorter stays related to tourism, transit or business.

If US citizens wish to stay longer or for different purposes, they must go to the consulate of the country of their choice and apply for another type of visa.

Applicants applying for an ETIAS have to review their passport. It must be valid for more than three months after the stay in Europe.

An ETIAS does not guarantee entry

An ETIAS does not ensure access to Europe. The final decision on the matter will be made by the corresponding immigration officer in the country of destination.