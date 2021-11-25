From 28 March from Levaldigi it will be possible to fly to Rome Fiumicino with Ryanair – Targatocn.it

From next March 28, coinciding with the start of the 2022 summer season, from Cuneo Airport it will be possible to fly with Ryanair, the number one airline in Italy and Europe, to Rome Fiumicino airport. The new connection with the capital, with four weekly frequencies on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, represents the fourth destination proposed by the Irish company on the Cuneo airport after Cagliari, Bari and Palermo. Information on timetables and ticket purchases can be found on the website www.ryanair.com

“We welcome this new Ryanair route with great satisfaction – says Anna Milanese, Cuneo Airport General Manager -. The connection to an important hub such as the Rome Fiumicino airport, a route that has always been in great demand by users in Cuneo for business as well as tourist reasons, represents a gateway to the world for our passengers who can continue from there to other destinations. We thank Ryanair for having once again supported our requests and for increasing the network served by Cuneo ”.

Ryanair Commercial Director Jason McGuinness said, “Ryanair, the number one airline in Europe, is committed to rebuilding the aviation and tourism sectors in Europe as it continues to strengthen and grow its network to transport 225 million passengers per year by 2026. We are thrilled to continue working with Cuneo airport to allow all of our customers to reach their favorite holiday destinations next summer, including the new Cuneo-Rome route ”.