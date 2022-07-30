From baseball to cannabis, the transition of Big Papi

Santo Domingo, DR.

From baseball to cannabis, the surprising transition of risk and courage of the proverbial David Ortiz has opened a new chapter in his whole life, full of prosperity and glory.

Fourth national glory of Dominican baseball immortals in the Hall of Fame of the small New York town of Cooperstown, the “Big Papi” has given, from Sunday the 24th to the 28th of this month, two long-awaited machine gunshots.

It all started on the 24th of this month with his proclamation to the privileged Hall of Fame, where he made the right of his inseparable smile, his joviality and good sense of humor.

That day, when all the eyes and emotions of the Dominicans almost prostrated themselves at his feet, he had achieved something that, apart from his devotion to God and the memory of his adored mother, cost him so much sacrifice to conquer.

But things did not stop there. His fame continued to rumba when, after four days, on Thursday the 28th, Ortiz surprised everyone by announcing the activation of his company “Papi Cannabis”, nothing more than in association with the company Rev Whosale Brands, which will have a new “exclusive line of cannabis products”, well known as marijuana.

It is a carefully selected range of products available for sale and other associated dispensaries throughout the recreation area of ​​the State of Massachusetts, with “state-of-the-art healing properties”.

Even the name of these products, only seen in English writing, attracts attention. From snake, color, sexuality, lava, hitters, and even the name of a Metallica song.

Thus, it can be seen that the first product in the line is called “Sweet Sluggers”, which will include some of what the company Rev Whole Brands has called the “favorite varieties” of Big Papi, with names as suggestive as Black Mamba #7”, “Lava Cake #7”, “Motorbreath #15” and “Bootylicious #4”.

“Motorbreath” is the third song on the album Kill’Em All (kill them all) by the heavy metal group Metallica. The song’s lyrics are about “living life in the fast lane.”

The Oxford English Dictionary defines Bootylicious as “a sexually attractive woman,” first coined 30 years ago by rapper Snoop Dogg.

“Sweet Sluggers”, sweet hitters. “Black Mamba”, black snake. “Lava Cake”, lava cake.

The same Dominican slugger declared that, although he did not use cannabis before playing, he believes it is a valuable tool “to deal with stress and physical pain.”

“The reality is that cannabis doesn’t help baseball, I don’t think so. You know what I’m saying; if you are talking about sports, you always have to be speeding up and cannabis slows you down,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz’s unexpected announcement unleashed his gales here, distributed like a raft for some who took a critical conservative position, indifference for others, moderation among some and favorable judgments among many.

Of all this, what many may not know is what this new step by David Ortiz is really about. And that the word marijuana has been trapped in some corner as an inciting “demon” that schemes through a plant called cannabis sativa.

If someone expected alarms and collective condemnations, this has not happened. The international media, mainly from Boston, where Ortiz is unconditionally adored, coverage has been normal.

As optimistic as CBS Boston, which says “David Ortiz may still be on top after being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last weekend and it seems he’d like to keep it that way.”

Before judging, it would be better to let science explain the truth about the contributions of this plant, its chemical components, its varieties of uses, its positive effects and defects to human health.

MedlinePlus magazine, a health information service for patients, families and friends, produced by the US National Library of Medicine, the world’s largest medical library and part of the US National Institutes of Health, is about it .

He explains that medical marijuana can be used to relieve pain, including chronic pain and pain from nerve injuries or severe muscle spasms.

It also helps control nausea and vomiting, being its most common use for these conditions caused by chemotherapy for cancer.

This product makes a person feel like eating, helping people who do not eat enough and lose weight due to other diseases, such as HIV/AIDS and cancer.

Studies show that cannabis could relieve symptoms in people with multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, intestinal inflammation and epilepsy.

Always, based on its medicinal use, this plant reduces the pressure inside the eyes, which is a problem associated with glaucoma, although its effect in this case is not long lasting.

What comes out of cannabis

These products for medicinal purposes, in line with Ortiz’s proposals, are already flowing on the market and include food supplements, cosmetics, food and raw materials, in which a cannabis component called cannabidiol (CBD) has been used, well known for its therapeutic and relaxing effects.

Mexican companies are already in business with fruit gummies, lemonades, balms, painkillers, hemp oil capsules, roll-on deodorants and calcium capsules.

Cannabis, commonly known as a drug that people smoke or eat to get high, has a medicinal variant, used to treat some conditions.

It can be smoked, vaporized, eaten, and consumed as a liquid extract. Its leaves and buds contain substances known as cannabinoids.

THC, for example, is a cannabinoid that can affect the brain and change your mood or consciousness, but there are other varieties that contain amounts of these. It is these chemical differences that produce different effects in humans. They can present high and low concentrations of THC, which is the psychoactive cannabinoid in cannabis, a depressant of the nervous system, while CBD, which is not psychoactive, is the ingredient that has it now in fashion, being the variety of which the “ Big