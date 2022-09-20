From behind, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez raises the temperature

Genesis Rodriguez is the daughter of Carolina Pérez, a Cuban model, and the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis Rodriguez. Although he does not have a fluid relationship with them, she has two older paternal half-sisters from her father’s first marriage, Venezuelan actresses and singers, Liliana Rodríguez and Lilibeth Rodríguez.

Despite being born into a family of artists, Genesis She has always tried to detach herself from being “the daughter of” and has created her own career since she was very young. When she was just 2 1/2 years old, she entered the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami, Florida, taking summer classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.

Related news

Recently Genesis She has catapulted to international fame with her role as the superheroine Sloane Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. That is why a few days ago she spoke for a few minutes with the SOCIAL site from Miami: “I never thought I would be a model or a singer; I decided to escape from ‘being the daughter of’. I wanted to put on various masks and be different people, and I achieved this by playing various characters. Acting is the only thing I know how to do.”

Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

Despite wanting to “escape from it, the artist remarks that she is now proud of it: “I was always Genesisthe daughter of ‘The Puma’. I didn’t want to have that pressure, but now I love it.” As for the advice given by the interpreter of “Hold hands”, he revealed: “He warned me that I should have the skin of an elephant so that the comments and criticisms do not affect me.”

Source: Instagram @mela_selva

Although it is a session from a few years ago, the Puma’s daughter shared some photos in her Instagram stories a few days ago. In one of the images, the actress poses on her back wearing only light-colored jeans. In another of the pics, the young woman has put on an oversize white shirt and has combined it with denim. She definitely looks really pretty.