From behind, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez raises the temperature

Genesis Rodriguez is the daughter of Carolina Pérez, a Cuban model, and the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis Rodriguez. Although he does not have a fluid relationship with them, she has two older paternal half-sisters from her father’s first marriage, Venezuelan actresses and singers, Liliana Rodríguez and Lilibeth Rodríguez.

Despite being born into a family of artists, Genesis She has always tried to detach herself from being “the daughter of” and has created her own career since she was very young. When she was just 2 1/2 years old, she entered the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami, Florida, taking summer classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.

