News

From Bitcoin to Digital Euro: what awaits us?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 50 2 minutes read

“For me it’s zero!” this many colleagues or reasoning suggest of Bitcoin. In fact, every subject is free to invest in the assets he believes in: paintings, pens, shares, real estate and so on and so forth. However, whatever trend is pursued, the goal should be clear: for example, a son was born, I buy a studio apartment in Milan because in twenty years it will be useful for his studies, or his income will be interesting to finance them. Obviously, those who buy bitcoin as an asset have an awareness of this type in themselves but rationally, instead, they are making a bet.

“Zero does not exist, everything is measurable” (at the beginning the Pythagoreans) but then over the centuries we have come to give certain truth to everything we see, some relationships result in an infinite number and have opened up to “rational thought “.

And if you turn to a financial advisor, it is for help in unraveling your emotionality to rationalize your investment choices and perhaps delegate to an asset manager who can best navigate a vast ocean, sometimes stormy, and make us arrive in port.

There is little clarity in the world of digital currencies, concepts are exploited up to real scams that can be incurred: the police all over the world investigate the illicit use by crime now that the traditional system is made safer in terms of recycling. There is something very big at a political level if for years China has been studying to introduce the digital Renminbi, if Facebook goes towards the metaverse and the will of its own cryptocurrency.

What are we talking about?

CRYPTO PLATFORMS based on blockchain, you can exchange any asset but in them, if open, between the departure and arrival node the identity of those behind can be hidden;

CRYPTO ASSET that is digital investment objects, there are many, such as bitcoins, they could also be considered outlawed, there is no State or Central Bank to ensure their convertibility, they are virtual assets such as a derivative, a futures and such as these should be aimed at institutional and regulated investors;

CRYPTO CURRENCIES i.e. digital currencies in which the digital euro and other currencies guaranteed by states and central banks will surely and rightly be placed, because it is not serious to let currencies generated by algorithms, in the hands of private individuals, that undermine monetary policy circulate, the setting of exchange rates, interest rates, inflation, protection of savings and control over investment assets.

When I am asked to invest in crypto then as a financial advisor I ask the question in the introduction: about your savings, do you want to bet or do you want to invest?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 50 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

too many scams and the big ones (whales) sell heavily

3 weeks ago

Have you ever seen Natalie Portman’s husband? Here is the detail that made the actress fall in love

October 14, 2021

THE LAST DUEL / Ridley Scott’s film that borders on the masterpiece

October 28, 2021

Ariana Grande host of the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

August 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button