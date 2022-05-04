From California and in a bathing suit: Marco Antonio Solís’ daughter blew up the net

The family of Marco Antonio Solis is undoubtedly a family of artists. Starting with the regional Mexican singer who was recently chosen by the Grammy Awards as “Person of the Year 2022”. Is that the artist known as “El Buki” has been one of the representatives of Aztec regional music in various parts of the continent and Europe.

His wife, known as Christy Solis, is a fundamental pillar, not only personally but also throughout his extensive professional career. “I can’t find the right words to express what my heart and soul feel today with this news. The emotion I have for this well-deserved recognition that the Academy gives you today is immeasurable. @latingrammys” he began by saying in a message.

And he added: “I am a faithful witness of your work, dedication, efforts and love for every step you take. I am extremely proud, every day more, of the man you are in every way. Infinite congratulations, my love! “Without a doubt, her 28-year-old marriage to Marco Antonio Solis It is made of the purest and most faithful love.

Yesterday, Beatrice Solis made a post with just one word “Monday” and a butterfly emoji. In the image, she is seen sitting on a deck chair at the edge of a pool and wearing a tiny light blue swimsuit. In addition, she put her hair in a bun, thus leaving her tattooed back exposed.

Source: Instagram @beatrizsolis

In his stories, he published a photograph of the same moment but where he posed from the front having a drink. The publication exceeded 3,000 likes, among which was that of her half-sister: Marla Solís, who is the daughter of Marco Antonio Solis and Beatrice Adriana.