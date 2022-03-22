From Fondazione Roche 500 thousand euros to 22 projects for ‘those who take care’

The 22 winning projects of the 2021 ‘Roche Foundation for Patients – Beside those who take care’, promoted by the Roche Foundation, come from institutions throughout Italy.host patient associations, foundations and partnerships engaged in the creation of services and activities dedicated to people who face or have faced a path of care. The sum put in place is impressive: 500 thousand euros. It was discussed today at the webinar ‘PNRR, healthcare reform: what space for the third sector and associations’.

“In the last two years – reads a note – patient associations have made a great contribution to the health system in providing answers and support to patients and caregivers, playing a decisive role in the recovery of the country. Responsible support for these realities. has always been among the priorities of the Roche Foundation, which with the announcement confirms the desire to stand by the people, their families and the community to which they belong in order to support them and be able to offer them a better quality of life and management of pathologies “.

The financial support made available by the Roche Foundation is distributed as follows: 400 thousand euros in the form of 20 prizes of 20 thousand euros each for projects related to the therapeutic areas onco-hematology, rare diseases and neuroscience-ophthalmology; 100 thousand euros in the form of 2 prizes of 50 thousand euros each, assigned to candidate projects for all three disease areas by networks of patient associations, which are therefore based on collaboration between them. For the onco-hematology area, the awarded projects are 10, for rare diseases 7 and for the neuroscience-ophthalmology area 3. The remaining two prizes were awarded to two projects presented by networks of associations for the onco-hematology and neuroscience-ophthalmology.

“We are proud and proud to be able to support the 22 patient associations in carrying out projects that will concretely support patients and caregivers“, comments Mariapia Garavaglia, president of the Roche Foundation.” Today more than ever – he continues – it is necessary to invest in the assistance aspect, and the health system must guarantee fair access to care, but above all bring it closer to the patient, as demonstrated by the many projects winners based on the implementation of digital services – online platforms that connect patients and clinicians, multimedia content such as videos and podcasts to inform at a distance, tools that provide for remote monitoring – able to facilitate the treatment path and simplify , thanks to technology, the management of many pathologies “.

“With the aim – underlines Garavaglia – to provide responsible support to those who work in the System and to make the System itself sustainable, with this 4th edition of the ‘Roche Foundation for Patients’ call, we intend to confirm our commitment to guaranteeing, promoting and protect health and healthcare, without forgetting the most fragile “. The selection and evaluation of the projects was followed by Vita Impresa Sociale, as an external partner, on the basis of various criteria: clarity in the description, impact of the expected benefits for families, patients and communities, collaboration and networking with other patient associations, National and local foundations and / or institutions, sustainability and collaboration with the Health System, and public institutions, innovation and attention to the digital issue, adequacy of dedicated resources, transferability and replicability of the proposed service.

“Working on the tender has shown us once again, if anything were needed, the enormous needs, but also the enormous opportunities, which the world of non-profit organizations must face. It is not just a question of assisting the most vulnerable people and their family – explains Giuseppe Ambrosio, CEO of ‘Vita’ – it is very often a question of contributing to innovation in health and social services, a fundamental role that our third sector has to play without any institutional delegation, starting from the observation of field of what works and what could be improved, and how to do it. ‘Vita’, in addition to thanking the patient associations awarded by the 2021 call for the enormous work done, is certain that the collaboration relationship undertaken with the Foundation Roche will bring, also for 2022, a very positive social impact for our communities “.