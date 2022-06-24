from Havana to Hollywood passing through ‘El Internado’, EVERYTHING you didn’t know about the actress

At just 34 years old, Ana de Armas has become one of the most beloved actresses worldwide. The young woman, born and raised in Havana (Cuba), left her hometown when she was only 18 years old with the aim of fulfilling all her dreams… And boy, has she fulfilled them! ! The actress, who rose to fame in our country for her role in ‘El Internado’ (one of the most famous Spanish series), has carved out a highly successful professional career and has starred in numerous film projects that have not gone unnoticed by his thousands and thousands of followers. As soon as she set foot in Los Angeles, where she currently resides, she managed to win a role in ‘Knock Knock’ with Keanu Reeves, the production with which he became a Hollywood star.

However, there are many details of his intimacy that the vast majority are unaware of and we have reviewed all of them: his childhood in Cuba, his friendship with Elena Furiase, his distinction as one of the 100 most influential people by ‘Time’ magazine, and much more!

His childhood in Havana

Ana de Armas was born in Havana (Cuba) into a wealthy family. The young woman grew up without great luxuries: her father was a teacher and director of a school while her mother has dedicated her whole life to Human Resources. Also, Ana has a brother who has focused her professional career on photography and currently resides in the United States. As soon as she came of age, the young woman settled in our country thanks to the Spanish nationality of her grandparents.

His leading role in ‘El Internado’

A few months after settling permanently in Spain, Ana de Armas landed the role that made her famous: she got into Carolina’s skin in ‘El Internado’one of the most famous series of our adolescence and which was broadcast from 2007 to 2010. This project brought him great prestige and he decided to leave production voluntarily to try his luck in the world of cinema.

sentimental relationships

Their love stories have also caused a great furore both in Spain and on the other side of the Atlantic. Although we do not remember it clearly, Ana de Armas married Marc Clotet (current partner of Natalia Sánchez) in 2011 when he was only 23 years old, a family and very intimate ceremony. Unfortunately, that relationship did not come to fruition and in 2013 they signed the divorce. Among other men who have passed through her life, we find the director and screenwriter David Victori, the actors Franklin Latt and Edgar Ramírez, and Alejandro Piñeiro. However, the one that has most surprised all his followers is the brief year-long romance she had with Ben Affleck between 2020 and 2021.

One of the most beloved actresses

After her jump to Hollywood and after settling permanently in the United States, specifically in Los Angeles (California), Ana de Armas has become one of the most beloved and successful actresses. So much so that Time magazine has included her among the 100 most influential people in the world. In addition, her style, elegance and sure step on the red carpets is impeccable and she has become the center of attention on many occasions: “What an inspiring way to be put in the spotlight, what a place to be mentioned! There is no better list to be a part of than this. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here believing in me. I think of my father, who took me to the airport when I was 18 years old and told me to get on that plane and go after my dreams, while his heart broke to see me leave. Thanks dad, I’ll keep going,” wrote the happy and proud actress to receive such an award for one of the most prestigious publications.

His special friendship with Elena Furiase

Since they coincided in the recordings of ‘El Internado’, Ana de Armas and Elena Furiase have forged a precious friendship that continues to this day. Despite the distance that separates them, both have managed to maintain over time the connection so strong that it emerged from the first moment they saw each other. In addition, signs of affection on social networks are very frequent: “Reunions… Thank you friend for continuing to be YOU and once again for making the effort to come so that we can enjoy you“Lolita Flores’ daughter wrote through social networks during one of her surprise meetings with Ana.

your pets

Ana is very passionate about animals. As she has shared publicly, she has been at the side of Elvis, a Maltese puppy who has been in the best and worst moments with her. In 2020, she decided to expand her canine family with the arrival of Salsa, which appears to be a cross of lhasa apso.

bond girl

Among his most famous films worldwide and with the coronavirus crises bothering us, we find titles such as ‘Deep Water’, starring alongside his ex Ben Affleck, ‘No Time to Die’, the latest installment of James Bond and in which He had a masterful role alongside Daniel Craig, ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Daggers in the Back’, where he shared filming with Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis (among many others). This character served her to be nominated at the Golden Globes for the category of best comedy actress. Ana de Armas has worked tirelessly to make a name for herself in this complicated industry and the jobs have not stopped happening in recent years. Today, she faces a real adventure to be chosen as the most suitable person to bring Marilyn Monroe to life.

She gets into the skin of Marilyn Monroe

The first image of Ana de Armas characterized as Marilyn Monroe has already come to light, and they are identical! ‘Blonde’, the new biopic that reviews the history of one of the most spectacular and well-known beauty icons and which will be released soon on Netflix, has filled the young woman with pride and has gone viral by sharing this representative image of the actress.

In addition, the most explosive blonde of all time has been talked about in recent months after Kim Kardashian stepped on the red carpet of the ‘Gala Met 2022’ with the Marilyn Monroe’s most expensive dress in historya design worn in May 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President Kennedy.

Your followers on social media

His profile on Instagram has not gone unnoticed either. Ana is about to reach seven million followers and precisely on this social network is where he shows some unknown details about his life: his day to day, his favorite plans and even the memories of his vacations, very special moments that he wants to share with all his admirers.