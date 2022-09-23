from individual potential to the power of an alliance of territories

No one doubts, at this point, that personalized medicine is one of the sectors related to health in which technology, research and innovation will play a more important role.

There is no region that is not working, in a more or less advanced way, to equip its health system – whose management is transferred to the regional governments – with all the wickers necessary for this sector to be a benchmark in the medium and long term.

Nevertheless, not all autonomies are following the same strategy. There are two speeds, that of those who have been a benchmark for some time, who choose to maintain this collaborative but individual work, and that of those regions that seek to gain potential by forging alliances.

In the first group we find, obviously, Navarra. Its internationally recognized genomic technology or the opening of the Massive Sequencing Center in the Foral Community -the second publicly owned in all of Spain- These are sufficient reasons for the work that the region has been developing in this sector to be taken into account.

There are other regions that, although they had not been characterized by their notoriety in personalized medicine, have given a boost to their strategies individually. It is the case of Asturiaswhich, as D+I explained a few days ago, has formalized the purchase of a cell manufacturing platform that will allow research and development of its own and personalized drugs.

The fact that these regions are working individually It does not mean, obviously, that they do not have open lines of collaboration with otherother territories.

What happens – and therein lies the difference – is that other autonomous communities, with the support of the central government, have decided to join forces.

This week has been presented in Castilla-La Mancha a research project on biotechnology applied to healthin which seven regions participate, including Castilian-La Mancha and Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, Extremadura, the Basque Country and Galicia.

This is a unique research project that will help create a national network of personalized medicine.

This project, which has the title of ‘Development of tools for diagnosis, prognosis and advanced or directed therapies in personalized medicine’ It is coordinated by the Ministry of Science and Innovation and is part of the Complementary Plans charged to the funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, Rosa Ana Rodríguez, has highlighted that thanks to this initiative they are going to develop different research programs “which have the objective of seeking solutions, from Science, to improve treatments and the quality of life of patients suffering from serious illnesses”.

Supercomputing, robotics or nanotechnology

Thus, it has specified that “through this project a large national network in personalized medicine will be created that will allow the treatment of some serious illnesses to be adapted to the specific characteristics of each patient, thereby achieving a more effective treatment with fewer side effects. And Castilla-La Mancha, thanks to this initiative, will be leading projects in this network”.

For it, Elements such as biomedicine, artificial intelligence, supercomputing, robotics, sensors and nanotechnology will be combined to design and produce new diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic systems and devices.

“The goal is that within two or three years we can have a range of drugs that can help in these treatments,” the counselor assured.

The project embraces the importance of “institutional collaboration” and research groups belonging to the UCLM participate in it, such as the Associated Neurodeath Unit, Computer Engineering, Faculty of Medicine of Albacete and Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Biochemistry, and SESCAM, the University Hospital of Albacete and the University Hospital of Toledo.

Castilla-La Mancha also provides patient cohorts (patient groups that are part of a clinical trial) in two important pathologies: one with persistent COVID and the other with non-alcoholic fatty liver. The possible incorporation of additional cohorts is planned.

The project has six lines of action: BERM platform (microscopy); Implementation and analysis of databases in precision medicine; Drug screening platform and analysis of drug-target interactions; Development of biological models of disease; Development of nanopharmaceuticals (coordinated by Castilla-La Mancha) and Advanced Therapies and Medical Robotics. Castilla-la Mancha research groups participate in all lines of action.

