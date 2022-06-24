From Italy, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís showed off her perfect silhouette and stole all eyes

Marco Antonio Solis, the Mexican singer-songwriter and music producer, is on vacation in Italy with his whole family. He himself has posted a photograph on his Instagram account, where he exceeds two and a half million followers, wearing a yellow bathrobe.

“I know of someone who fainted at this photo!” The television host known as “la chicuela” Blanca Martínez told him. Her youngest daughters marla Y allison, have also shown off their well-deserved rest days from a yacht. “There is always the perfect time to start over, to live with more love, and to start the change we want to see with ourselves. The world changes when our minds change, lots of light and blessings” wrote the eldest of the sisters.

In the last hours, Christy Solis shared three photos from the Amalfi Coast, along the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrento Peninsula, in the Campania region. “Thank. For what yes, for what no. For every heartbeat, for every moment. For love, life and all its nuances. For all. Thank. Always ”she wrote in the post.

Christy She wore a beach dress attached to the body in black. In addition, she accompanied her look with sunglasses and a white cap. Without a doubt, the businesswoman showed that there is no age to show off her perfect silhouette. The Instagram post exceeded 1,300 likes from her and 40 comments from her.

“Hello, what a beautiful energy present, God bless you always family, cordial greetings”, “Ameeeee Positano when we went to the Amalfi Coast 3 years ago, ENJOY IT A LOT AND SUCCESS!!!” and “Wow! The mirror tells you Beautiful, you are in your Best Stage. (like the Song) hugs “were the messages they received from the family’s fans Solis.