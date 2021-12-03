From Johnny Depp to Achille Lauro, Alice in the City will be a pop party

Stars loved by audiences of all ages, great authors, pure entertainment and moments of reflection. “It will be a party for the city, an open, participatory and inclusive party. We want to give the public a reason to return to the room by rekindling the emotions ‘frozen’ by Covid“, said Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, the artistic directors of Alice nella Città, the autonomous section parallel to the Rome Film Fest dedicated to beginnings, talent and the new generations. From 14 to 24 October at the Parco della Musica Auditorium, the Conciliazione Auditorium, the Casa del Cinema and the Cinema Savoy, opening the 19th edition will be Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters: Legacy’. The closing film, on the other hand, will be announced in the coming days.

The festival becomes more pop and will animate the capital with many highly anticipated big events. First of all the arrival of Johnny Depp. The actor will be in Rome on October 17 to present ‘Puffins‘, the animated web-series that sees him as a voice actor. In addition, Depp will retrace his career through the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors ever from ‘Edward Scissorhands’ to ‘The Chocolate Factory’, passing for the film series ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and again ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Alice through the looking glass’ and ‘Neverland – A dream for life’.

Also scheduled ‘Time is Up’ by Elisa Amoruso (also director of ‘Chiara Ferragni – Unposted’) starring Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo, aka B3n, a couple on screen and in life (from 25 to 27 October in the hall); ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ (film adaptation of the musical of the same name) by Stephen Chbosky with Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever and Amandla Stenberg; and animated films ‘Ron – An Unscheduled Friend’ (from 21 October in cinemas with The Walt Disney Company) with the voices of Lillo Petrolo and Miguel Gobbo Diaz and ‘The Addams Family 2’ (from 28 October to the cinema) with the voices of Virginia Raffaele, Pino Insegno, Eleonora Gaggero, Loredana Bertè and Luciano Spinelli. The only Italian film of the Alice 2021 Competition is ‘Beautiful Soul’, second opera by Dario Albertini (formerly directed by ‘Manuel’). Also part of the same section ‘Belfast’ (in co-production with the Rome Film Fest) by Kenneth Branagh with Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan and the already announced ‘Beautiful’ by visionary Japanese animation master Mamoru Hosoda and award-winning French director Celine Sciamma with ‘Petite Maman’.

At the event it will be addressed through the ‘Greta Thunberg generation’ the theme of the environment with ‘The Crusade’ (‘Out of competition’) by Louis Garrel, who stars in the film alongside Laetitia Casta and Joseph Engel. It will also be presented ‘Out of Competition’ ‘Future’: a collective investigation carried out by Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher which aims to explore the idea of ​​the future of girls and boys between the ages of 15 and 20 met during a long journey through Italy.

The ‘Panorama Italia’ section sees one of the protagonists ‘Takeaway’ by Renzo Carbonera – which tells the ‘march’ of an ambitious sportswoman – with Libero De Rienzo, Carlotta Antonelli, Primo Reggiani, Paolo Calabresi and Anna Ferruzzo. And again, ‘Natural Mancino’ by Salvatore Allocca in which sport showcases all the ambivalences and ambiguities of the adult world with Claudia Gerini and ‘Body to body’, the documentary by Maria Iovine on the Paralympic athlete Veronica Yoko Plebani. Also awaited the previews of ‘Semper più bello’, to be released on San Valentino 2022, the third chapter of the saga with Ludovica Francesconi; ‘Dog Years’ by Fabio Mollo, the film Amazon Prime Video (available from 22 October) with Aurora Giovinazzo, Federico Cesari, Sabrina Impacciatore and Achille Lauro; ‘A Doctor’s Night’ (from 28 October to the cinema) by Guido Chiesa with Diego Abatantuono and Frank Matano (who will be present at the event) and ‘One more world’ by Luigi Pane which tells a love story at the time during the pandemic.

Space also for meetings with the public: the one with Achille Lauro, Johnny Depp, Andrea Arnold and Celine Sciamma is expected. Also for this edition the ‘tunes’ are back with the Venice Film Festival and, for the first time, with the Berlinale. The screening of ‘Atlantide’ by Yuri Arcani, ‘Costa brava’ by Mounia Akl and ‘The girl has flown’ by Wilma Labate. Finally, i restorations of this edition are ‘All the fault of paradise ‘by Francesco Nuti (the director’s family and the screenwriter Giovanni Veronesi will be present) e ‘Toxic love’ by Claudio Caligari.

All the info of the event are on alice.mymovies.it.