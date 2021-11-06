From Kabul to the University of Padua, with one hundred scholarships

Finding some light in the Afghan tragedy – with an entire generation plunged back into darkness after twenty years of promises – is difficult if not impossible. The few news from the country are dramatic: the latest is the killing of human rights activist Foruzan Safi in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Less than three months after the Taliban took Kabul, all the worst predictions have come true. Faced with this bitter reality, the initiative of the University of Padua assumes even greater importance, which has made available with its own funds 50 scholarships through the “Unipd 4 Afghanistan” program to help Afghan students in situations of danger and give them the opportunity to access university studies.

However, the applications received by the University of Padua are over a hundred. For this reason, the University has launched a fundraising campaign to raise funds and finance an additional 50 grants thanks to the generosity of private donors – companies, individuals, associations, foundations. The scholarship to support a female student from Afghanistan for an entire three-year degree cycle is for a total of 36,000 euros (12,000 euros a year).

Daniela Mapelli, rector of the University of Padua, tells HuffPost about the birth of the initiative. “In August, when the situation worsened, our first thoughts went to the female students of Afghanistan. We immediately inquired about how many Afghan students had enrolled in our university for this year and we discovered that there were 17. We worked with the various ministries – University, Foreign and Interior – to try to bring these students to Italy, given that they had already passed the selection test and were already registered with us. With much effort we had managed to organize the departure: they were at the Kabul airport, ready to board, the day the bomb went off. We managed to resume contact with them and follow them on their paths: some had managed to reach Turkey, Iran, Russia. Seven remained in Kabul, terrified of being persecuted for trying to escape. Finally, after various ups and downs, we managed to get them to Islamabad, Pakistan: now they are all on their way to Padua ”.

At the same time, the university’s board of directors approved 50 scholarships for students from Afghanistan. “We have received a lot of requests and we have already awarded the first 47 grants,” says Mapelli. “Given the difficulty of getting people out of Afghanistan now, the assignees are Afghan students already in Italy or who fled to other countries – especially Pakistan, Russia and Turkey – who can leave for Italy with our study visa. . Of these first 47 students, 18 are women ”.

Among them is Hajar Rafiee, who arrived in Italy in the last week of August. “In spite of everything, I have faith in humanity: I believe that if people help each other the world will be safer and more peaceful. Here I had the confirmation: these scholarships are a great opportunity for the Afghan people who must face great tragedies. I know many people have money, but few spend it right to bring smiles to other people’s faces. This scholarship can make a big difference in my education, allowing me to be more selective on how to start this new journey and a new life in Italy ”.

The excitement for this new life coexists with the pain of what has happened and is happening in Afghanistan. “I am really worried about my Afghanistan. We didn’t have a perfect life, but a normal, beautiful life, full of desires and dreams to make our country better. Day after day we were close to our goal but unfortunately it all fell apart in just one week. The Taliban have some rules that we all know, and most of them are against women’s rights. According to the dictates of the Taliban, for example, women and girls aged 8 and over must wear a burqa and be accompanied by a male relative to go out on the street and even to go to the doctor. Women are not allowed to speak loudly in public; their image cannot appear on TV, in newspapers and magazines. Women cannot ride a bicycle or motorbike, not even with a companion; they cannot take a taxi or a bus if the services are not separated between males and females. Violators are publicly punished, a warning to anyone who thinks they are disobeying Taliban rules. Obviously everyone knows that there is no clause in Islamic doctrines that prevents women from working, with a long tradition of women working in important positions in Afghan society ”.

“But Afghan women are strong – adds Hajar – they have long fought for fundamental rights such as education, work, independence. I am sure that the Taliban are afraid of such strong women: they know they can raise different generations who will one day change the situation in Afghanistan ”.

In Padua, Hajar chose to study Cognitive Neuroscience and Clinical Neuropsychology. “I would like to help people with psychological or mental problems. I hope one day to be able to return to my homeland and work there as a psychologist, after completing my training with a PhD at the University of Padua ”.

Among the 47 assignees there is also Sajjad Husaini, enrolled in the master’s degree course in European and global studies. He comes from the mountains of Bamyan and is an avid skier. “I tried to represent my country through skiing trying to qualify for the 2018 Olympics as a special guest in South Korea”.

“Three of my brothers are still in Afghanistan and I am very worried about them,” says Sajjad. “The situation is getting worse every day. Some thought that security conditions would improve after the Taliban took power, but unfortunately this is not the case: we have reports of repeated terrorist attacks against the civilian population. For my ethnicity, the Hazaras, the situation is particularly tragic, we are persecuted. The economic crisis is terrible, more and more people are suffering from hunger. I am grateful to the University of Padua for this opportunity. I want to learn the Italian language, graduate and pursue a PhD. Before I saw black, now in front of me I see a future “.

For the rector Mapelli, there is no objective more important than this. “In the eyes of these students and these students I see melancholy and concern for the loved ones left behind in Afghanistan, but also an extraordinary determination and desire to do. Their presence is a huge enrichment for Italian students. We always talk about numbers, but behind every number there is a person: assigning even just one or two more scholarships means offering a different possibility of life. We have been in that country for twenty years, we have responsibilities. We made entire generations of girls believe that they could study, work, have an independent life; then their lives changed overnight. Here they can start over ”.