From Kris Jenner to Arnold Schwarzenegger: 8 celebrities who cheated on their partners and publicly accepted it

What begins as a fairy tale does not always develop in the same way. And it is that although within the entertainment industry there are couples they become inspiration for the public, sometimes the love story has an outcome far from happiness.

Such has been the case with those celebrities who have succumbed to the temptations that have come their way and as a result, their relationships or marriages have come to an end because of infidelity.

For that reason, we share with you a count of those Hollywood stars and the music industry that they have cheated on their partners and had no problem accepting it publicly. Did you already know them all?

Chris Jenner

One of the celebrities who has not been shy about talking about her failure is the businesswoman Kris Jenner, who has been honest on several occasions about the reason that led her to end her marriage to Robert Kardashian.

“I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when he was 18 years old. We dated for four years, I got married at 22. At some point in my life, when I was thirty-something, I had an affair and my biggest regret is the fact that it tore my family apart.“He told in an interview with Diane Von Furstenberg for his podcast.

Jay Z

If there is someone who would least be thought of as one of the victims of infidelity, we are talking about Beyoncé, because in addition to being extremely talented, features a beauty that has millions drooling.

However, Jay-Z could not help but give in to temptations and in an interview with The New York Times he revealed how his still wife managed to forgive him and overcome said betrayal: “The hardest thing is seeing the pain you caused on someone’s face and then having to deal with it yourself.”.

arnold schwarzenegger

One of the most notorious divorces without a doubt is that of the actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger. This occurred because conceived a child with his housekeeper behind the back of his wife at the time, Maria Shriver.

“Once in a while you do think about that. And I can eat my head as much as I want, but that’s not going to change the situation. … You can’t go back,” she told the Men’s Journal portal.

Kristen Stewart

Although today Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson maintain a cordial relationship of friendship, this was not always the case. And it is that the couple maintained a relationship that came to an end after they caught her kissing director Rupert Sanders.

Following her absence, the Oscar nominee issued a public apology to her former partner, saying: “This momentary indiscretion You have jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I am so sorry,” she wrote.

Lamar Odon

The former basketball player and ex-husband of the socialite Khloé Kardashian, Lamar Odom, went through a dark time in his life in which despite having the support of the famous, led him to be unfaithful on more than one occasion.

“If there’s one thing I regret when I was married, it’s having multiple affairs with different women. That was not the right thing to do,” he told US Weekly.

Alejandro Sanz

For his part, the Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz admitted in a statement that he had a child out of wedlock with his ex-wife, Jaydy Michel.

Despite the rain of criticism he received, the interpreter of “La Tortura” expressed “lto the great satisfaction that it means for me to have this son, just as it is to have my daughterwishing for nothing but that they live and grow up happily with the unconditional love of their mothers and mine”.

Juanes

Tremendous scandal originated after it became known that the Colombian singer Juanes was unfaithful to his wife Karen Martínez. The fact was revealed through the photographs of some paparazzi that were spread through the media.

After the news, he and his wife they separated 11 months, but after a while the couple decided to give themselves a new opportunity in love.

Raul Araiza

The acclaimed host of the morning show “Hoy”, Raúl Araiza, He is not exempt from this list, since through his social networks he admitted having committed “an offense” against his wife and to his family. As a result, he decided to publicly apologize to her and her daughters.

