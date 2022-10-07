From love to hate, famous mothers and daughters who can’t stand each other

The love between mothers and daughters is supposed to be immense and without hesitation, but in some cases fate changes that divine design and turns into hatred. In the entertainment world, as in all human areas, sound cases are counted. Among them, the one that the American singer Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, keep active.

Likewise, other conflictive relationships have been starred by Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía, Noelia and Yolandita Monge, Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston and Nancy Dow, Isabel Chabelita Pantoja, Chiquis Rivera and Jenni Rivera.

In the revived case of Britney Spears, this week he criticized his mother, after his mother apologized to the pop star through her Instagram profile.

Lynne Spears, 67, tried to contact her daughter by all possible means, even publicly apologizing to her for the abandonment and lack of support reported by the 40-year-old artist.

“I’m so sorry for your pain! I’ve been sorry for years!” I love you so much and miss you!” Lynne commented on her daughter’s post on Instagram.

This is not the first time that Lynne Spears communicates with her daughter through her Instagram account.

On August 28, he wrote on the singer’s account, “Britney, all your life I have tried to support your dreams and desires! And also, I have done everything to help you out of difficulties! I have never given you nor I’d turn my back on you.”This talk is just for you and me, face to face, in private.”

Again the interpreter of “Oops!… I Did It Again” rejected the apologies: “No one defended me! Breasttake your apologies and go f**k!”, concluded. “And to all the doctors for fucking my mind… I pray they all burn in hell! Kiss my motherfuckin’ ass!”

+ Alejandra Guzman and Frida Sofia

In July 2019, Frida Sofía and Alejandra Guzmán starred in one of these unfortunate examples. Theirs is one of the most controversial relationships, since the rocker is known for starring in scandals. The veteran artist and her daughter have staged a war on social networks.

Since the end of 2018, Frida has accused her mother of being abusive, manipulative and crazy, assuring that her mother maintains a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Christian Estrada, to which the rock singer denied everything in an interview that the program conducted. Mexican ‘First hand’, confessing that his daughter suffers from a mental disorder known as “Border Personality” (borderline personality disorder).

On July 4, 2019, Frida published a statement apologizing for everything she has written, that she thanks her mother for the financial help and that she is going to work for her, but that it bothers her that her mother continues to lie about her.

+ Noelia and Yolandita Monge

Other turbulent relationships have been Noelia and Yolandita Monge. The Puerto Rican artists had a good relationship between mother and daughter, but since Noelia in 2007 accused her stepfather of sexual abuse, the relationship between the two has been very conflictive, sending controversial messages on social networks.

In 2018, Yolandita tried to make amends with her daughter, but Noelia posted a message on Instagram saying “Hasta no Yolanda! You are forgiven, you will never touch me again. God is with me.”

+ Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore

Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore also sign up. The famous “Charlie’s Angels” actress said in an interview that her mother was a bad influence on her, as matriarch Barrymore’s habits influenced her to consume alcohol at an early age, ending up in rehab at 13.

+ Jennifer Aniston and Nancy Dow

Jennifer Aniston is another celebrity who joins the list of conflicts with her mother, Nancy Dow.

According to the “Friends” actress, she was very critical of her mother. Aniston said her mother never supported her and nothing she did for her pleased her, so she decided to distance herself from her and didn’t invite her to her wedding to Brad Pitt in 2000.

+ The Pantojas

Isabel Pantoja, due to her overprotection, has earned her daughter’s contempt. Chabelita Pantoja explained that her mother is “ultra-overprotective” and that this is the main cause of her estrangement, in addition to the fact that she accuses the singer of having favoritism with her older brother.

+ The Riveras

Chiquis Rivera and her mother, Jenni Rivera, had a very solid relationship that fell apart when Chiquis allegedly had an affair with the then-husband of the late singer.

Last January, Chiquis was honest when talking about the relationship she had with her mother: “We had our hard times, without a doubt,” she told the Page Six portal as part of the promotion of her book “Unstoppable: How I Found My Strength Through Love and Loss” (“Invincible, how I found my strength through love and loss”).

She then added: “She was a very tough woman,” but she appreciated that attitude because she received discipline and education, so she was able to get ahead after Jenni’s death almost ten years ago.