from Margot Robbie turned into Barbie to Ashley Graham’s stretch marks

The Instagram accounts of celebrities have been filled with amazing images again this week. Some of the protagonists are:

margot robbie

The 31-year-old Australian actress has revealed how she has become a flesh and blood Barbie for a film that will hit the screens on July 21, 2023. The characterization does not lack detail: blonde hair with volume, hair ribbon Matching a blue halter neck dress and the characteristic beaded bracelet often worn on the doll as an accessory.

Julie Fox

It seems clear that the actress and ex-girlfriend of Kanye West is not afraid of heights. Julia Fox has walked through Manhattan with this look in which two things stand out: that she is not wearing underwear and some very high black patent leather boots.

Ashley Graham

The 34-year-old model has shared several images where she shows the stretch marks that her last pregnancy has left on her body. “Hello, new belly, we have been through a lot together. Thank you #3monthspostpartum”, wrote Ashley, who gave birth to twins last January.

Cary Elwes

The actor, popularly known for his role in The engaged princess, an eighties classic that starred alongside Robin Wright, has been bitten by a rattlesnake. The 59-year-old Briton has shared an image of the wound, in which the swelling on one finger can be seen. Elwes, who has also participated in stranger things like Mayor Larry Kline, he was filming in Malibu when he had the accident. After being taken to the hospital he recovered without complications.

Elsa Pataky

The actress has enjoyed a family vacation with her husband, Chris Hemsworth and their three children, India Rose and twins Tristán and Sasha. The 45-year-old from Madrid has published several snapshots, among which stands out a pose on her back that she notes that she is in very good shape.

mario houses

The actor has congratulated his little brother, Daniel, on his eighth birthday with a nice photo. the protagonist of Three meters over the sky He is the eldest of five brothers and they are a true clan.

Carla Pereira

The Argentine model has shared several images with her husband, Diego Simeone, and her two daughters, Francesca and Valentina, to congratulate the Atlético de Madrid coach, who has turned 52. “To the love of my life,” Carla has written.

Millie Bobby Brown

the protagonist of stranger things has been appointed ambassador for Louis Vuitton. The 18-year-old actress stars in her Spring/Summer 2022 eyewear campaign.