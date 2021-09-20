From Miriam Leone to Mila Kunis, the Best Dressed of the week

Miriam Leone in Gucci, Mila Kunis in Cushnie et Ochs and all the best dressed stars of the week.

Mirror mirror of my desires, who is the best dressed in the realm? But the list of be better dressed of the week is rich! The first place, in our opinion, goes to the splendid Miriam Leone, who left us truly enchanted with the pink satin dress with rhinestone bow by Gucci.

The singer’s look is also top Dua Lipa, guest on the stage of X Factor, with a suit by Patrizia Pepe.

Sophisticated in black the actress Mila Kunis, who wore a sheath dress with maxi slit and dropped shoulder straps by Cushnie et Ochs. Among the items we loved the most was the jacquard suit sported by Alicia Vikander, in a total Louis Vuitton look.

Here is who the others are Best Dressed of the Week!

Miriam Leone in Gucci.

Courtesy of Press Office

Dua Lipa, host of X Factor, with a blazer embellished with crystal rhinestones, hand-sewn mesh dress with applications and black top and culottes, all Patrizia Pepe.

Courtesy Press Office

Mila Kunis in Cushnie et Ochs.

Credits: Getty Images

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton.

Credits: Getty Images

Loading... Advertisements

Anita Caprioli in Givenchy.

Courtesy of Press Office

Diane Kruger in Monse.

Credits: Getty Images

Joan Smalls in Nina Ricci.

Credits: Getty Images

Kate Bosworth in pink tulle.

Credits: Getty Images

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton.

Credits: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon in Giorgio Armani.

Credits: Getty Images