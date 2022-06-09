From Olivia Rodrigo to Chris Evans and J-Lo: the best looks of the MTV Movie & TV Awards (check the winners)
This Sunday the brand new winners of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were revealed, where the big loser was batmanvery far from the great awards of series like euphoria.
Next, check out the list of winners and the best looks from the commented red carpet of the event, where Olivia Rodrigo, Vanessa Hudgens and J-Lo dazzled, who left no one indifferent with heart-stopping postcards.
The best looks of the awards
Winners
BEST FILM
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PROGRAM
“Euphoria”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A PROGRAM
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
BEST HERO
Scarlett Johansson,”Black Widow”
BEST VILLAIN
Daniel Radcliffe, “The Lost City”
BEST KISS
Poopies & the snake, “Jackass Forever”
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy”
NEW PERFORMANCE
Sophia DiMartino, “Loki”
BEST FIGHT
Cassie vs. Maddy, “Euphoria”
BEST SCARY PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega, “Scream”
BEST TEAM
“Loki, “Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson
FOR RELATIONSHIPS
“Euphoria”
BEST SONG
“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez
BEST DOCUMENTARY REALITY SERIES
“Selling Sunset”
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
“Selena + Chef”
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPT SERIES
“The D’Amelio Show”
BEST REALITY STAR
Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days”
BEST TALKSHOW
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
BEST HOST
Kelly Clarkson
NEW SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
BEST FIGHT
Bosch vs. Lady Camden, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
BEST COMEBACK IN A REALITY
Paris Hilton, “Cooking with Paris” & “Paris in Love”
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2u”