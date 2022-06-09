From Olivia Rodrigo to Chris Evans and J-Lo: the best looks of the MTV Movie & TV Awards (check the winners)

This Sunday the brand new winners of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were revealed, where the big loser was batmanvery far from the great awards of series like euphoria.

Next, check out the list of winners and the best looks from the commented red carpet of the event, where Olivia Rodrigo, Vanessa Hudgens and J-Lo dazzled, who left no one indifferent with heart-stopping postcards.

Winners

BEST FILM

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PROGRAM

“Euphoria”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A PROGRAM

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

BEST HERO

Scarlett Johansson,”Black Widow”

BEST VILLAIN

Daniel Radcliffe, “The Lost City”

BEST KISS

Poopies & the snake, “Jackass Forever”

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy”

NEW PERFORMANCE

Sophia DiMartino, “Loki”

BEST FIGHT

Cassie vs. Maddy, “Euphoria”

BEST SCARY PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega, “Scream”

BEST TEAM

“Loki, “Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson

FOR RELATIONSHIPS

“Euphoria”

BEST SONG

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez

BEST DOCUMENTARY REALITY SERIES

“Selling Sunset”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

“Selena + Chef”

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPT SERIES

“The D’Amelio Show”

BEST REALITY STAR

Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days”

BEST TALKSHOW

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

BEST HOST

Kelly Clarkson

NEW SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

BEST FIGHT

Bosch vs. Lady Camden, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BEST COMEBACK IN A REALITY

Paris Hilton, “Cooking with Paris” & “Paris in Love”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2u”