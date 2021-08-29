from the Afghan doctor to Giorgio Calissoni who at 17 was kidnapped with his mother Anna Bulgari. Amal Clooney – Terni on the Net was also awarded

From the Afghan doctor to Giorgio Calissoni Bulgari who, when he was 17, in 1983, was kidnapped together with his mother Anna Bulgari. The anonymous Sardinian also amputated his ear to convince the family to pay the ransom. An award also to the wife of the American star George Clooney, Amal, a lawyer who fights for the respect of human rights.

They are among the recipients of the Valore Coraggio award, an international award promoted by the Sustainable Italy Foundation, with the patronage of the Umbria Region and the Municipality of Arrone, to indicate as an example people who embody this value, in all its forms and in all sectors. , from culture to entrepreneurship, from medicine to art, from civil to religious life, in Italy, in Europe, in the world.

THE DELIVERY OF THE AWARDS IN ARRONE ON SATURDAY 4 SEPTEMBER

The evening will be conducted by the journalist Pino Rinaldi with Martina Sambucini, Miss Italia 2020, the first elected in streaming due to virus, to deliver the awards (sculptures created for the occasion by the Maestro Sestilio Puppets) will be representatives of the institutions and, among others, the Ambassador of Italy to the Holy See Pietro Sebastiani, the Head of Institutional Relations of the European Parliament – ​​Italy Office Fabrizio Spada, Philip Willan, Vice-President of the Foreign Press Association and the President of the Prize Jury Gian Marco Chiocci, director of AdnKronos.

THE LIST OF AWARD WINNERS

There is the face of Arif Oryakhail, an Afghan doctor who has just returned from Kabul invaded by the Taliban, where he had returned to collaborate in the reconstruction of the hospital network, despite having found political asylum, a home and a job in Italy many years ago.

There is the face of Giorgio Calissoni, kidnapped almost fifty years ago with his mother Anna Bulgarians, who only now finds the strength to retrace in public those terrible days that culminated with the cut of the ear by the Sardinian bandits, as he did in the Rai Play docu-film “I saw you in the eye”.

And there is that of Giovanni Putoto, who left his comfortable seat in a hospital in Padua, to join the international organization “CUAMM Doctors with Africa” ​​and fight first Ebola and now in Covid, with the campaign “A vaccine for us” in 8 Countries of the black continent.

There is the face of Nicoletta Spagnoli, a fashion entrepreneur and granddaughter of the “great” Luisa, who has kept the headquarters of her business in the Umbrian region, resisting the temptations of globalization and delocalization.

And that of don Luigi Merola, the former “anticamorra” parish priest of the Forcella district of Naples, who, regardless of the threats, has snatched many young people from organized crime and continues to do so.

Another face is that of Maria Cristina Finucci, an architect who with his mega-installations around the world (one entitled “Help” will be exhibited in Arrone) was among the first to denounce the pollution of plastics in the seas.

And then there is father Paolo Dall’Oglio, represented by his sister Francesca because he, kidnapped 8 years ago in Syria by jihadist extremists, is still in their hands and has always honored his mission.

Still the face of a famous photographer, Antonio Guccione, who manages to represent in his famous portraits the soul of the characters as well as their image and will create the manifesto of the Award, with one of his artistic shots exhibited in museums and exhibitions all over the world.

The face of a true civil hero is that of Mauro Mascetti, bus driver who went up in flames in a tunnel on July 14, who saved 25 children from danger.

And the known ones of the actors Massimo Wertmuller and Anna Ferruzzo, always a couple in life and at work, who fight for the protection of animals.

Courage is full of the face of Giusy Versace, who will participate with a video message: Paralympic athlete after losing her legs in an accident, the granddaughter of the great designer Gianni is now a deputy and engaged in the non-profit organization she founded: “Disabili No Limits”.

The face of Agostino Penna, singer, composer and actor, joins this group for his putting his art at the service of others, as he will demonstrate in the evening by paying homage to the characters of the show who have disappeared in recent years.

Finally, 5 years after the earthquake that also upset the Valnerina where the Prize was born, the face of Maria Chiara Buffa, an entrepreneur from Amatrice, who showed exceptional strength for the restart.

Arrone hosts the Campanile which in 2013 launched the initiative to play the December 10 for the Day of Human Rights and many bell towers of Italy, Europe and the world join the choir that day, from that of Assisi and many other Italians to alt in Great Britain, Germany, Mexico …

Also for this reason, the Valore Coraggio Award invited, as guest of honor, Amal Clooney, in recognition of his extraordinary commitment as a human rights lawyer.