FROM THE FIELDS – Strootman has undergone surgery! Property news, when Gosens, Anguissa returns… – SOS Fanta

The 16th day is already behind us, it’s time to think about the 17th. The Genoa-Sampdoria round opens on Friday evening, the postponement will instead be Rome-Spezia on Monday at 20.45. Important news arrives from the fields and from the newspapers on injuries, returns and possible formation changes: here are the news in a fantasy football key.

PROPERTY – Ciro Immobile is aiming decisively at the Europa League match despite the mild strain in the collateral ligament of the right knee. “A differentiated race that is a godsend. Ciro Immobile enters with his teammates on the pitch, he immediately leaves for a job apart from running, he also puts on his shoes, chases away the fears of a serious injury and a prolonged stop … He does not give up Ciro, he also tries for Galatasaray too if his presence remains in doubt for Thursday night’s Europa League match. In the next sessions a decision will be made on his use, we dance between the desire to win and the first place in the group and the need not to risk too much the conditions of the biancoceleste bomber. Seeing him run on the pitch is however already extraordinary news ”, he reports lalaziosiamonoi.

STROOTMAN – Kevin Strootman closes its 2021 early. As reported one hundred thirty-one.com: “The rossoblù number 16 was operated on the same day at Villa Stuart to try to put an end to the knee problems he had been carrying around for months. A cleaning operation that will keep him at rest for a few weeks, but he should be back on the playing fields as early as next January 2022 “. The Dutch midfielder missed yesterday’s match against Torino and at this point will miss the matches with Inter, Udinese and Juventus to try to be at Walter Mazzari’s disposal for the match against Sampdoria on 6 January.

ATALANTA – At the press conference Gian Piero Gasperini took stock of the injured: “Only Gosens is out, we hope to get it back in January, there is some ailment due to the match in Naples, but we hope they can all recover. Tomorrow’s match can have more games in the 90 ‘, we will have to be good at exploiting our moments and preventing them from taking advantage of the opportunities. It will be a spectacular match, I hope it is as good as the first leg ”, his words collected by TMW. According to reports from Sky Sports, Gosens is currently not in Bergamo but has gone in Germany to complete her physiotherapy after relapse. A solution to try to return after the Christmas break as Gasperini hopes. Meantime TMW reports that Davide Zappacosta today he worked separately for a flare-up of an ankle problem. The player has been regularly called up by Gasperini but is not at his best. Also on the list Matteo Lovato, fully recovered from the first degree injury to the hamstring.

NAPLES – Updates from Castel Volturno after today’s Napoli training. As the club says in its official note: “Fabian did therapies and personalized work in the gym and court. Insigne performed therapies and personalized in the gym. Manolas did the whole session as a group. Anguissa customized in the field. Therapies for Koulibaly and Lobotka “. For Sky Sports, “Fabian Ruiz and Lorenzo Insigne will miss the Europa League match against Leicester with Mario Rui who could be used in midfield”. Anguissa has the chance to return against Empoli.

ROME – Even today differentiated session for Carles Perez. At the moment the Spaniard has not recovered from the fatigue in his right thigh flexors that forced him to forfeit against Inter in the last round of the championship. No news even regarding Felix Afena-Gyan, still positive at Covid.

FIORENTINA – As reported by FlorenceViola, Dragowski, Nastasic And Castrovilli they worked even today separately. This means that at the moment the three are in doubt for the match against Salernitana even if the conditions of Castrovilli are improving.

SPICE – Usual technical warm-up, followed by ball possession exercises and an intense final match on a reduced pitch, this is today’s program for the Eagles. On leave Maggiore, engaged in the region for the presentation of the new Second Jersey Sponsor, “My Liguria”. Personalized work as scheduled for Reca and Sala, everything ok instead for Gyasi, who came out bruised from the challenge against Sassuolo, but regularly in a group without consequences.

