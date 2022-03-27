from tomorrow all of Italy in the white zone, the state of emergency expires on Thursday

The latest live news on the coronavirus epidemic in Italy. From tomorrow the whole country will be in the white area with the passage of the last Region that remained in the white area, Sardinia. An important week then opens in the government’s reopening process: on Thursday the state of emergency will expire and from that moment all the anti-contagion restrictions with which we have lived in these two years of pandemic will be gradually eliminated. The infections, however, continue to be over 70,000: yesterday 73,357 new cases and 118 victims were registered.
The hearings of experts on the post-Covid economy in the House this week
Hearings on the health of the European economy after the Covid pandemic will be held this week in the House, in the Budget Committee. The communications from the EU Commission to the European Parliament, the EU Council and the European Central Bank will be examined.
The colors of the Regions from next week: all of Italy in the white zone
From tomorrow, Monday 28 March, the colors of the Regions will change (for the last time). Last Friday the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, signed the order indicating the passage of Sardinia, the only Region still remaining in the yellow zone, to the white area. From tomorrow, therefore, all of Italy will be in the white zone. With the end of the state of emergency, due to expire on March 31st, however, the system of the Regions in color will also disappear.
Bonaccini: “We are still waiting for 1 billion from the government for Covid expenses”
“I want to tell the government: they need resources and not a few. We are still waiting for one billion euros for Covid expenses, which have been entirely managed by the Regions. Now the energy theme is added. We deserve these resources“: said the governor of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, guest of Agorò Weekend on Rai Tre.
What changes after March 31, when there will no longer be a state of emergency
From next Thursday 31 March, with the expiry of the state of emergency, the restrictions still in force will begin to disappear. From 1 April, even those over 50 will be able to come to work with a basic Green Pass, and no more than a Super Green Pass. Also from 1 April, no one will have to quarantine anymore after a positive contact, independent of the vaccination status: only those who have contracted Covid will have to go into isolation.
Vaia: “Autumn will be less threatening, thanks to vaccines and therapies”
“Intense years. An obstacle course between viruses, its variants, exploitation and fears, the desire to fight and attempts to minimize. Now we are here, without fear and with the knowledge that we have the right tools. The therapies work and autumn, after a spring of rebirth, will be less threatening for us because it will be like tackling a well-known path. Vaccines updated for the bands that the competent authorities will indicate and free and accessible therapies for all, dispensed in pharmacies“: Spallanzani director Francesco Vaia wrote in a post on Facebook.
Vaccine, 135,768,620 doses of Covid vaccine administered: the updated data
There are 135,768,620 total doses of the anti Covid vaccine administered in Italy to date, 95.7% of those delivered. This was stated in the latest update of the report from the Ministry of Health. 49,344,145 people received at least one dose, while 38,700,342 also did the booster booster.
The state of emergency ends on Thursday 31 March: what changes
Next Thursday, March 31, the state of emergency, which entered into force in our country in January 2020 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, will expire after more than two years. This is a very important step in the reopening process launched by the government: from the expiry of the state of emergency, in fact, all the anti-contagion measures with which we have lived in the last two years, including the Green Pass, will gradually disappear.
The latest news on Covid-19 today, Sunday 27 March
The new Covid infections recorded on the last day in Italy are still above the threshold of 70 thousand. To be precise, there are 73,357 new Covid-19 cases reported in yesterday’s bulletin, Saturday 26 March. Instead, the victims were 118. Here are the cases Region by Region.
Lombardy: +8.532
Veneto: +7.163
Emilia Romagna: +4.080
Campania: +8.243
Lazio: +8.445
Piedmont: +2.525
Tuscany: +4.814
Sicily: +5.491
Puglia: +7.909
Liguria: +1.511
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.220
Brands: +2349
Abruzzo: +2214
Calabria: +2.829
PA Bolzano: +600
Umbria: +1.690
Sardinia: +1.855
PA Trento: + 471
Basilicata: +975
Molise: +379
Aosta Valley: +70