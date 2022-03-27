from tomorrow all of Italy in the white zone, the state of emergency expires on Thursday

The latest live news on the coronavirus epidemic in Italy. From tomorrow the whole country will be in the white area with the passage of the last Region that remained in the white area, Sardinia. An important week then opens in the government’s reopening process: on Thursday the state of emergency will expire and from that moment all the anti-contagion restrictions with which we have lived in these two years of pandemic will be gradually eliminated. The infections, however, continue to be over 70,000: yesterday 73,357 new cases and 118 victims were registered.

