Ftse Mib: here is a blue chip that can fly by over 50%

Among the blue chips, some have fallen further behind than others since the start of the year and now have great potential. A title to bet on without delay.

Among the blue chips that closed trading in red today we also find Leonardo who showed greater relative weakness compared to the Ftse Mib.

Fincantieri closed down again today

The stock, after having sold almost one and a half percentage points yesterday, also lost ground today, stopping at € 5.982, with a drop of 0.76% and over 3.3 million shares traded, against the average of the last 30 days equal to approximately 6 million.

Fincantieri is much weaker than the Ftse Mib since the beginning of the year

Leonardo confirmed even today a lower strength compared to the Ftse Mib, along a trend that has lasted since the beginning of the year.

The stock, in fact, today boasts an increase of 1.22% compared to the values ​​of the close at the end of 2020, against the robust performance of the blue chip index which has so far gained over 16.5%.

Leonardo, despite this underperformance, is liked by several investment banks which see the stock as a good opportunity to seize, with excellent growth potential.

Banca Akros likes Fincantieri. Potential Upside of about 55%

This is the case of Banca Akros, which just today reiterated its “buy” recommendation, with a target price of € 9.25, a value that implies an upside potential of around 55% compared to the current prices on Piazza Affari.

The analysts’ focus is on the sale of Leonardo’s OTO Melara and Wass units, in which Fincantieri has also expressed interest, without however initiating a formal due diligence, presenting up to now the lowest offer at 450 million euros.

Fincantieri: UBS and Kepler Cheuvreux also say buy

UBS is also betting on Fincantieri, which recently reiterated the “buy” rating, with a target price of € 9.

Confirmation of the judgment came after the presentation of the third quarter accounts, with analysts’ attention in particular on improving cash control and constant focus which are translating into better underlying results.

Bullish is also the view of Kepler Cheuvreux who, like the investment banks mentioned above, has a “buy” recommendation on Leonardo, with a fair value of 9.1 euros.

After the accounts released by the group in November, the broker improved the adjusted eps estimates for 2021, raising them by 4%, while it cut those for 2022 by 0.9%.