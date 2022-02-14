Ftse Mib: sell-off risk. Unicredit, and Intesa, what to do?

Below is the interview on the Ftse Mib index and on some of the blue chips listed on Piazza Affari, with questions addressed to Roberto Scudeletti, independent trader and owner of the website www.prtrading.it.

The Ftse Mib recovered ground last week, stopping close to the 27,000 area. Are there the conditions to go up again in the short term?

The winds of war in old Europe at dinner time last Friday, with the Ftse Mib index closed, but with the relative future down by about a point and a half, indicate for the next sessions a Piazza Affari in the trenches.

It should also be noted that the index was already in a bearish lateral trend, with all the rebounds rejected by the dynamic trendline that combines the decreasing highs.

In the short term, therefore, a gap down opening is likely for the Ftse Mib today and then we will travel on sight, with fluctuations and volatility increasing, in one direction or another, depending on the news and denials from the Ukrainian front- European-Russian-US (with China in the background).

On the downside, very important for the Ftse Mib is the support given by the daily average of 200, currently at 26.140 points, the break of which would cause an acceleration on the static supports, initially in the area of ​​25.784-25.500 points and subsequently towards around 24.940 points. , a threshold that should favor a prompt rebound in prices, on pain of further collapses.

Conversely, at present, any increases in the Ftse Mib for now are to be considered only pure rebounds towards tough resistance obstacles, first of all the probable closure of the gap down expected for Monday at the minimum of the Friday session at 26,740 points.

Below this level there will be room towards 27,050 points on the averages at 24 and 50 points, subsequently above 27,130 points on the aforementioned bearish trendline which passes around 27,200 points.

The bullish break of this threshold could give a first signal of a positive reversal, despite the still numerous higher obstacles, consisting of static resistances from there up to the highs of the year, for now difficult to reach.

Intesa Sanpaolo was the worst among bankers last Friday, while Unicredit defended itself better. What is your view on these two titles?

After a relative high, Intesa Sanpaolo recently made a profound correction, with a false break from a previous low and a recent very strong, almost vertical recovery, followed by the present, for now timid decline.

In concrete terms, after a very interesting percentage rise, Intesa Sanpaolo has formed a top just under 2.60 euros, with a reversal candle called reversal Island, preceded by a gap up and followed by a gap down, correcting with a false break of € 2.10, a strong bullish reversal at € 2.92 and a current decline towards around € 2.82-2.85.

A new bullish impulse will be confirmed by Intesa Sanpaolo only above 2.92 euros, with supports at 2.802-2.742 euros and next resistances at 3 and 3.24 euros.

Unicredit was characterized by increasing relative minimums and maximums, a symptom of a decidedly positive trend, with recent acceleration above a full price share and present phase of slowdown and uncertainty, awaiting new direction, in one direction or another.

In fact, Unicredit in recent months has provided a good recovery, with a nice rise born from the holding of 8 euros, with the current break of 15 euros just under 16 euros, despite the last session of pause in the 15.50-15 area, About 70 euros.

Only above 15.94 euros can we think of a further bullish push for Unicredit, with supports at 14.27 and 13.96 euros and resistances at 16.91 and 17.66 euros.

Telecom Italia went up against the trend before the weekend, while STM moved in the opposite direction. What information can you give us for both?

Telecom Italia after the mega gap up and rise linked to the offer of KKR, is lateralising between an important support and a daily resistance, waiting for a new directional movement, in one direction or another.

In fact, after the jump from 0.35 to about 0.45 euros and the maximum for the period just under 0.51 euros, Telecom Italia fluctuates between the average of 200 and the average of 50 per day, around 0.3990-0, Approximately 4350 euros, with a low volatility that sooner or later will have to explode.

Possible bullish impulse for Telecom Italia above € 0.4350, with supports at € 0.4198 and € 0.4124 and resistances at € 0.4572-0.4742.

STM was in an excellent medium-term uptrend, ie almost two years, and then, after a double declining top, began the present short-term corrective movement.

In concrete terms, after the holding of the daily average of 100 at 34.60 euros in October 2021, the stock resumed its positive trend, with a new vertical upward leg on the top just below 46 euros not confirmed, and current correction in the 38 area. , Around 40-41.30 euros.

Above 42 euros for STM there will be a further rise in prices, with supports at 40 and 39 euros and resistances at 45-47 euros.

What titles are you following most closely at this stage? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

Never as now monitor carefully: AMPLIFON, ENI, FERRARI, LEONARDO, on the upside and BANCA MEDIOLANUM, CAMPARI, GENERALI, INTERPUMP, MONCLER, RECORDATI and TENARIS on the downside.