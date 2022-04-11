Fury takes over her

Mexico City

Another superhero arrives in the “Fast and Furious” saga, as confirmed by Vin Diesel in an Instagram post in which he said that Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvelwill have a new character in the latest installment of the car saga.

Although the winner of an Oscar award has not commented on the matter, she did appear with the protagonist of the story that has been producing for more than 20 years filmsseries, live shows and even video games.

FLATTERED

“There is clearly love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and incredible she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect His Oscar haha ​​is this deep soul that will add something you may not have expected but longed for,” Diesel wrote.

In the past, Brie has stated that she is a fan of the story that, before her death, also starred Paul Walker.

HAD ALREADY ANNOUNCED

During an interview with the Uproxx website, the 32-year-old actress said publicly that she would love to be part of the saga.

“Please tell everyone that I would love to appear in a Fast and Furious movie. I’m obsessed, I love them, they’re great, they’re funny, they’re amazing,” said the youtuber.

In 2009, another superhero was part of Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) team to achieve his goal: Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who brings “Wonder Woman” to life, played Gisele Yashar, who seduced the team member with her beauty. Han Lue, to get him out of the way.

So far the role that the actress will play is unknown.

Another of the stars that joins Fast and Furious 10 is Jason Momoa, who announced that he will be the next villain in the penultimate installment of the saga.

JOINS THE SAGA

Brie Larson joins the cast of Fast and Furious 10, reported Vin Diesel, through social networks, shared a photo with Larson and released the news.