Future resident doctors reject a total blackout of the MIR

Luciana Nechifor and Daniel Virseda.

The publication of the notes MIR exam will no longer be public Starting next year, a decision by the Ministry of Health that will completely change the visibility of the applicants with the highest marks, who will now remain anonymous. The change has been well received by the students who are currently immersed in the process, although they have warned about the need to accompany it with measures that guarantee transparency like posting the full answers.

The State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) considers that the reform will facilitate greater privacy for the participants in a context marked by the increase in general legislation in this field. “It is a very positive measure because data protection is becoming more and more necessary”explained to Medical Writing its president, Luciana Nechifor.

However, the spokesperson for the student organization has insisted on the importance of incorporating some elements to ensure that the process has sufficient “transparency” by the Ministry of Health. On the table, they have placed alternatives such as publishing lists that include names or identity numbers that they are only partially read, as in other public processes of the administration.

Nechifor has also calculated that this paradigm shift should not entail any type of penalty for the candidate who tops the lists each year and who has greater public exposure for being number 1. “It doesn’t seem to me that it should give you any benefit to be higher or lower. It does not reflect 100 percent of the knowledge or being a good doctor”, he pointed out.



The new MIR lists for a number 1

Daniel Virsedawhich in 2020 achieved recognition after rising as number 1 of the MIR in its edition, explained to this newspaper that this new situation “It doesn’t devalue the success of the first place. In the end you’ve gotten the best grade, you’re going to have the place you want and no one can take that away from you.” .

The resident who is dedicated to Dermatology at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid has stated that “pride has to start from oneself. If you get number 1, I think you should be just as happy or happy aside from the fact that perhaps not so many people will know about your success. But I also understand how excited it is to have your moment of fame and have it be known in the newspapers.”

Although some opponents have pointed to this decision as a way of making the most opaque procedure by the Ministry of Health, Vírseda believes that for “the process to continue to be transparent, they must continue to publish official questions with answers so that each applicant can verify that the count is correct” and attaches special importance to “the applicants of the call being able to access said lists with the scores of all the participants and thus detect a possible error”.

The number 1 of the MIR of the year 2020 has valued the data protection that it entails this decision of the Ministry of Health because there are things “that should not be in the public domain” and it has affected: “I don’t think it’s nice that anyone who knows your name can access the list and look up your score. Regardless of everything, I think it is good to limit access to a list where the data appears about 14,000 doctors with their name and two surnames and part of the DNI (even if it is only the last digits) “.