Gabby Petito, boyfriend Brian Laundrie killed himself with a gunshot to the head

Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of the blogger Gabby Petito, yes it would committed suicide. The young man, the only suspect for the death of the influencer, according to the family lawyer, would have killed himself with a gunshot to the head. However, the dynamics of his death are not yet clear, as there are also many shadows on that of Gabby.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie were informed that the cause of their son’s death was a gunshot wound to the head and that it was a suicide,” said the lawyer adding that both families are still looking for the truth about the death of their children.

Brian’s body was found several days after his disappearance, which occurred shortly after Gabby’s death. The young man was found lifeless in a nature reserve in North Port, Florida and following the delivery of the results of the post mortem examination carried out by a forensic anthropologist, the hypothesis of suidicium seems to have been confirmed. Investigators believe that he may have taken his own life long before the body was found

Last updated: Thursday 25 November 2021, 12:40

