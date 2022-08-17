Gal Gadot: this is what she looked like when she won Miss Israel in 2004 | United States Celeb | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

The Israeli actress is today one of the most referenced artistic personalities in Hollywood today. Gal Gadot, the star of “Wonder Woman” or “Wonder Woman”, in Spanish, has won millions of followers, inside and outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). Thus, it is not surprising that her fans try to be aware of what is continuously happening with the artist.

Following that line, her more than 84 million followers on Instagram are constantly looking for good news about her, and just recently a Twitter account revealed some images of the artist from almost a couple of decades ago.

The images correspond specifically to the year 2004, when Gal Gadot was still far from thinking about being one of the protagonists of Marvel. However, these were the times when his interest in media exposure was beginning to awaken.

He debuted on television in 2007, with the series “Bubot” (Photo: Gal Gadot / Instagram)

THIS IS HOW GAL GADOT LOOKED WHEN MISS ISRAEL WON

Since she was little, her mother raised her thinking about becoming a beauty queen and made her compete in different contests, in addition to enrolling her in dance classes. However, consciously that was not the will of the celebs.

At the age of 18, she began to study at the university, but the opportunity to participate in Miss Israel came to her and she decided to accept it. The following year, 2004, she was crowned the beauty queen of the Middle Eastern country (, as the image below shows).

As the country’s winner, she had to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, but in Gadot’s own words, her goal was not to win the prize. “I knew I didn’t want to win Miss Universe, it wasn’t my thing. For an 18-year-old it seemed like a responsibility.”he said in a later interview. In that edition he did not even reach the final phase, so it could be understood that he did not make the effort to win the crown.

GAL GADOT THOUGHT OF QUITTING ACTING AND GOING ON WITH HER COLLEGE CAREER

At the Reichman Law School, the also actress of the “Fast and Furious” saga studied law, a profession that did not end up dedicating herself fully to auditions and acting tests. However, when she was already getting secondary roles and was trapped in the search for a more leading role, she thought of leaving her dream in the United States and returning to Israel.

“Before I got ‘Wonder Woman,’ I kept thinking that the best thing would have been to never go back to Los Angeles. At that time I was convinced that the most convenient thing would be to stay in Israel, work occasionally as an actress, go back to university (to study law) and do whatever else I liked.asserted in an interview that was compiled by Cosmopolitan.

THIS IS HOW GAL GADOT LOOKED WHEN SHE WAS IN THE ISRAEL ARMY

Consecrated as a world star thanks to her character of “Wonder Woman”, the actress Gal Gadot has achieved a certain international fame in the world of the great movie superheroes, above all, in an area led by great characters such as Christian Bale, Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth.

However, the also Israeli model already dazzled with her great heroine capabilities since she was a child: Gal received the call from her homeland to do military service as a soldier, which is why she had to put a stop to her dreams as a model and world celebrity. of acting Look how she looked herself back then HERE.

