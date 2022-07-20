Gal Gadot’s Incredible Life: Real Hero at 12, Beauty Queen at 18, Soldier at 20

Gal Gadot

Action movies have always been associated with male figures, actors who became Hollywood stars for these roles. Since Chuck Norris going by arnold schwarzenegger Y Sylvester Stallone until Jason Statham Y Vin Diesel further back in time, to cite just a tiny percentage in a very long list, and that could be put together according to each one’s taste.

However, there are also many actresses who managed to stand out in these roles. Especially in recent years, with many more proposals available to the general public, the heroines earned their place on their own merit. In this plane, one of those that marked a course was Gal Gadot, being one of the most acclaimed worldwide. The last Wonder Woman He knew how to cross a door to settle permanently.

Gadot was born on April 30, 1985 in Petah Tikva, Israel. She is the daughter of Holocaust survivors. As she once told her, her parents were just children when they managed to escape from one of the greatest atrocities in history. fate would have it after Irit Weiss Y Michael Gadot they got together as a teenager so that the fruit of that love would be born Gal and his sister, Dana.

Gal Gadot and her sister Dana

Gal took her first steps in the middle as a child. Her mother always cared about her look, she emphasized her elegance and did not hesitate to write her down when she found out about her beauty contest. She saw in the girl a future in modeling. In addition to competing in these contests, at the same time the girl took dance classes but without neglecting school. If there was something that her parents did not negotiate for anything in the world, it was the study, even when in their adolescence they already perceived a possible career in front of the cameras.

As a girl she was a great athlete. Supported by her mother, who was a Physical Education teacher, she practiced several sports and excelled in basketball. Her 1.78 height served her not only on the catwalks but also on the court, under the hoop, capturing rebounds. Not long ago she commented that she didn’t have a good aim, that attacking her wasn’t her thing, but defending from her, she stood out from her. She enjoyed this, making sport a lifestyle.

Gal Gadot was Miss Israel at the age of 18

As the economy was tight at home, as soon as Gal finished school, she worked as a babysitter, and later she was a cashier at a fast food place. Right at that moment she began to transcend. In 2004, at just 18 years old, she won Miss Israeland that opened up a place for him to represent the country in miss Universe. In that contest he did not end up obtaining an important place, although he would do it from the work point of view. There she was seen by various brands who were interested in her. Gadot became the visible face of fashion firms such as Gucci but also technology, such as the case of huawei.

In an interview with the magazine rolling stone The actress assured that she had no interest in staying with the contest, and she herself took care of it, putting her own obstacles. It is a discipline in which certain rules must be followed throughout the day, not only at the time of presentation to the jury. “I knew I didn’t want to win Miss Universe. It wasn’t my thing. For an 18-year-old it seemed like too much responsibility,” Gal explained, adding that the rules the contestants had to follow were ridiculous. “Who wears a long dress to breakfast?” she pointed out, by way of example. And she was not willing to follow those mandates, that’s why she did not attend breakfast dressed as the other applicants did, thus provoking a whole jury that followed her in sun and shadow.

Gal Gadot in the Israeli Army

In his greatest splendor, triumphing in Milan and Paris, capitals of fashion, Gadot received a call: he was 20 years old when they told him that he had to return to Israel to do his military service. He fulfilled the duty by immediately enlisting, not caring at all about putting his artistic career on hold. “There are two years in which you have to give something for your country. It’s not about one, it’s about learning discipline and respect,” he emphasized.

Gal learned tactical maneuvers, weapons handling, and self-defense. Without imagining it at the time, she enriched her career as an actress, which she gave life to when she left the Army. In all the action movies that would come, like three installments of the saga Fast and Furious, but also Red alert Y relentless mindto name a few of them, you can appreciate their training, developing movements in the action scenes that are quite credible.

Gal Gadot in Fast and Furious

“Being in the Israel Defense Forces was a great experience because I learned the basics of combat; It would have cost me a lot (in the cinema) to adapt my body to certain movements if I hadn’t gone through that pressure. One often thinks that certain moments in life can be totally useless, when in reality they are lessons that can open huge doors for you in the future, ”she sentenced about these years that marked her, and for the better.

At the performance, he walked in without looking for it. She was 23 years old when she was asked if she wanted to audition to be a bond girltaking advantage of the fact that a film from the saga of Agent 007 would be filmed in Israel. She initially refused because she was studying law, but her friends convinced her, and she went to the casting. She was not selected. “I didn’t get the role of bond girl but i was chosen for Fast and Furiousand that’s how it all began”, he recalled about those beginnings.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman (Photo: Warner Bros.)

The successes were passing, but there came a time when Gal Gadot got tired of Hollywood and everything it represents. In 2017, he seriously thought about leaving everything and going back to Israel to resume his university studies. “I always missed the food of my country and the sea,” he confessed. But fate had something else in store for him and so it was that, when the decision was already maturing, they offered him to make the film Wonder Woman. The previous year the heroine costume had already been tried on Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, but with a secondary role. Now the film would be all his, and this caused a change in his plans: Gadot accepted the project.

Shortly after, she would say that the first time she became a heroine was at the age of 12 when she was with her mother on the beach and saw that a six-year-old boy was drowning, without anyone intervening to rescue him. But Gal didn’t hesitate, she went into the sea and rescued him. “At that moment I felt super responsible and strong,” she would say proudly.

Gal Gadot and her three daughters

To put yourself in the role of Wonder Woman followed a rigorous eating plan and more intense training to gain muscle mass. He started lifting weights and taking fencing, kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu classes. All of that paid off: the film was a smash hit, grossing more than $800 million, and Gadot shone on the big screen, receiving rave reviews.

As for his private life, in 2008 he became a couple with Yaron Varsarno, a Dutch businessman she met on a spiritual retreat. They married, and have three daughters: Soul, Maya Y Daniella.

