Galaxy A03S, the low cost smartphone on offer for less than 120 euros

By many he is considered among the best smartphones under 150 euros. An extremely reliable and easy-to-use low-cost device, with a very generous battery capable of guaranteeing autonomy that goes well beyond the day of use. In short, the Samsung Galaxy A03S is among the most popular inexpensive mobile phones available today. Even more so with the price under 120 euros, the result of today’s top offer on Amazon.









The device of the Korean house, one of the most interesting inexpensive mobile phones of the last period, combines a respectable technical data sheet (for the list price) and a well-established software package with extensive support. In short, ideal for those looking for a low cost smartphone that allows them to browse online, text and check social media without major worries. In short, the Galaxy A03S for less than 120 euros is one of the options to be taken into absolute consideration if you are looking for an inexpensive mobile phone.

Galaxy A03s, features and technical sheet

The Galaxy A03S is a low-mid-range smartphone characterized by a good quality / price ratio, which has in the more than generous battery its strong point. Inside the plastic shell there is a 5,000 mAh battery capable of guaranteeing an autonomy far exceeding a day of use.

This is combined with a technical data sheet which, compared to the price of less than 100 euros, is very respectable. Under the 6.5-inch LCD-IPS display (HD + resolution, 1600 × 720 pixels and 270 PPI density) we find an octa-core SoC supported by 3 gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of storage space expandable with a microSD card (up to 1 terabyte). In the back there is space for a photographic system consisting of three sensors (main 13 megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture; 2 megapixel macro sensor with f / 2.4 aperture and 2 megapixel depth sensor with f / 2.4 aperture) capable of giving excellent shots in conditions of good and excellent brightness. In low light conditions – in the dark or with overcast sun – the photos are instead a bit grainy.

To manage it all we find Android 11 with Samsung custom user interface. A solid and tested operating system, therefore, which will allow you to make the most of the hardware components of the phone and will allow you to install and run the apps most used by Android users (social networks, e-mail, internet and instant messaging) without too many problems.

Galaxy A03s on offer today on Amazon: discount and price

As mentioned, the Galaxy A03S is already one of the most popular smartphones under 150 euros today. Thanks to 38% discount on the list price proposed today by Amazon, the Korean low cost smartphone becomes even more attractive: it can in fact be purchased for just 98.34 euros, with a saving of 61.56 euros on the price list. In short, a top discount for a smartphone that could be useful (given the price and the technical data sheet) to many people.

Samsung Galaxy A03S, 6.5-inch HD + disply, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB memory