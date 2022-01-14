Galaxy S22 Ultra, Snapdragon all over the world: the Exynos saga continues

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will only be offered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC around the world: it is the latest rumor that bounces on the Net, spread by sources that have also proved very reliable over the years, relating to the peculiar Exynos 2200 saga. Warning : the rumor speaks only of the S22 Ultra, so there is no reason to doubt, at least at the moment, that the other two models in the range, S22 standard and S22 Plus, will arrive with Exynos chips at least in some markets.

It is worth taking a moment to take stock of what has happened in the last period. Meanwhile, a premise: Samsung’s recent top-of-the-range SoCs have proven themselves more or less behind their direct Snapdragon competitors. Our comparison of the S20s equipped with the two chips was rather emblematic. This year, however, the expectation is very highespecially due to the collaboration between Samsung and AMD to develop a GPU based on the same RDNA2 architecture as the latest generation Radeons. Even the first unofficial benchmarks bode well for healthier competition at the top.

The official Samsung Exynos Twitter account announced a few days ago that the chip would be unveiled this Tuesday, January 11th. A few hours after the event, however, the tweet was canceled and no events were held. A few hours later, Samsung said the chip will be unveiled in conjunction with “a new smartphone” (rather obvious to think of the S22), and reassured that there are no performance or production issues.