Galilea López Morillo: this is the pet of the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

Galilea Lopez Morillo The 26-year-old is a phenomenon on social networks and has already accumulated almost 100,000 followers from all corners of the world for whom she shares her best looks, poses, trips, activities and family moments with her mother Liliana Morillo.

The only granddaughter of Puma Rodriguez, He does not have a dialogue with the Latin singer due to the bad relationship that his mother Liliana has with him, after he married the model Carolina Pérez for the second time and had one more daughter, Genesis Rodíguez, who is currently a Hollywood figure. .

The truth is Galilea Lopez Morillo She is focused on her own career and shares everything she does with her fans on the little camera social network. She now had her turn to show her pet, an adorable Miniature Schnauzer puppy that is all the rage on the net for the fun reels that she stars in.

Galilea Lopez Morillo. Source: Terra archive

In the last post of Galilea Lopez Morillo you can see how your pet enjoys a car trip while taking a breath through the window. But that is not the only reel that the Miniature Schnauzer of Puma Rodríguez’s granddaughter has, but his Instagram account has several.

In another of the posts Galilea Lopez Morillo You can see the little dog resting peacefully in the young woman’s bed while wearing a light blue shoulder strap before the camera that gives it elegance and style. My distinguished gentleman wishes you all an amazing week ahead!” Galilea wrote online.