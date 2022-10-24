Galtier is looking for a system to make Mbappé, Messi and Neymar “happy”

On the eve of the reception of Maccabi Haifa, this Tuesday in the Champions League (9 p.m. on RMC Sport 1), Christophe Galtier spoke about his tactical system, which has evolved since the start of the season. The PSG coach is trying to find the right formula to satisfy Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

He changed his tune two games ago. After having aligned a system with three central defenders since the start of the season, Christophe Galtier chose to densify his midfield during the reception of OM (1-0) and the trip to Ajaccio (0-3) in Ligue 1. An adjustment that the PSG coach could keep during the match against Maccabi Haifa, this Tuesday in the Champions League (9 p.m. on RMC Sport 1). With the objective of validating the qualification in the round of 16.

>> Subscribe to RMC Sport offers to see PSG-Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League

“We changed the system in the last two games for different reasons, explained the Parisian coach, on the eve of this poster against the Israeli club. There was the absence of each other. There was also a reflection on how to be more dangerous, how to win the ball as high as possible and allow my attacking trio to be much closer and faster in front of the opposing goal. But no matter the organization, you always have to run a lot. Even if we had to evolve in this new organization (against Maccabi Haifa), we need the efforts of each other to have a fair balance.

“Put players in their preferred zone”

Galtier does not, however, bury his old pattern. “Do not think that we have radically abandoned the system of three central defenders, he warns. It is a big advantage to have two organizations, two systems. There is a first organization which worked very well in for a while, then it’s been a bit stuck lately for different reasons. I’ve been thinking for a while about how we can use the quality I have in the squad, in our midfielders in a different way but also our three great strikers.”

“I worked a lot on that, I observed certain teams a lot, he continued. And I asked all of my staff to have a reflection so that we can have both maximum use of my squad and above all put the players in their best position, their preferential zone. The decision was taken at a time when there were significant absentees and in relation to the different systems we had to deal with. said it was time to do things differently, bringing variety to our game.”

“It’s up to me to use them as best as possible”

While Kylian Mbappé complained a few weeks ago of playing a “pivotal” role in the attack of the French champions, Christophe Galtier is looking for the right formula to satisfy his 23-year-old star, by associating him to Lionel Messi and Neymar. “It is true that there is this reflection on how to position our attacking trio as best as possible, concedes the coach of the capital club. We have three world-class players, which any coach would like to have. It’s up to me to use them in the best possible way so that they perform. For them to perform, they have to be happy. And to be happy, they have to play in their register.”