Galtier swings heavy on Neymar Jr after Brest

PSG: Christophe Galtier spoke about Neymar Jr after Paris Saint-Germain’s victory on Saturday against Brest at the Parc des Princes.

PSG: Neymar Jr still decisive for Paris against Brest

Paris Saint-Germain was reassured before returning to the Champions League. Wednesday, the PSG moves on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa for the 2nd day of the C1. Before this trip to Israel, Paris received Stade Brestois on Saturday for the 7th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. The Ile-de-France club won on the smallest of brands in front of its home crowd. After Kylian Mbappé, author of a double in the Champions League on Tuesday against Juventus (2-1), this time it was Neymar Jr who donned the hero’s cap. The Brazilian scored the only goal of the game half an hour into the game. Enough to put Christophe Galtier in his pocket once. The Parisian coach was again rave about his foal after the final whistle.

Christophe Galtier praises Neymar

Scorer against Stade Brestois, striker Auriverde confirms his start to the season with a bang. The number 10 of Paris Saint-Germain is already at 8 goals and 6 assists after 7 days of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. Something to delight Christophe Galtier. “He is very invested. Both on a personal level but also for his partners and for the interest of the team. He is a great professional. I knew he was a great player but he is a great professional whom I discover with pleasure every day, “said the PSG coach quoted by The Parisian.

Scorer against Brest, Neymar Jr offers a new record with PSG. The Brazilian overtakes Miguel Pauleta in the club’s goalscoring charts. The former Blaugrana is now at 110 achievements under the red and blue tunic. A performance that does not leave his coach indifferent. “And if today he has overtaken Pauleta and is having a good start to the season, it’s because he puts a lot of seriousness and concentration into his work”, greeted the Ile-de-France technician who will count on his crack on Wednesday in Champions League.