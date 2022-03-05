Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke confirms what we all suspected about Jason Momoa

In the days when Jason Momoa is in the center of public attention, Emilia Clarke, who shared controversial moments with the actor in Game Of Thrones, confirms what we all suspected about Jason Momoa’s behavior on the set of the series.

With his handsome appearance and magnetic aura, it’s no wonder Jason Momoa has captivated so many film and television viewers. She achieved great success on the big screen by playing Aquaman in James Wan’s blockbuster of the same name, which is the second highest-grossing DC Extended Universe film to date.

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke spoke about Jason Momoa’s behavior on the set

Jason Momoa also won praise for his portrayal of the charismatic Duncan Idaho in the 2021 sci-fi epic “Dune.” He will play the Protector of the Deep for the second time in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which the actor himself praised for being more lighthearted than his darker DCEU counterparts.

But before he was a big box office draw, Jason Momoa was best known for his role on television’s preeminent fantasy show. He appeared as the menacing and memorable Dothraki leader Khal Drogo during the first season and a second season episode of Game of Thrones. In the series premiere “Winter is Coming,” Drogo enters into an arranged marriage with Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.

The two eventually fall in love, but their relationship is initially marred by disturbing non-consensual sexual acts. While she was filming these allegedly graphic and off-putting love scenes, Momoa went to great lengths to make her co-star comfortable. Being so considerate of her, Clarke has publicly praised Momoa for her behavior on set.

game of Thrones has been heralded as one of the greatest shows of all time, but that adulation hasn’t protected it from criticism. Viewers and critics have criticized the series for HBO for their gratuitous sex and nudity. Emilia Clarke He appeared in numerous nude scenes in the first season of Game of Thrones, many times with no clear plot-related reason to justify the stunt.

Game of Thrones: Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke are great friends in real life and get along very well

Given that the actress was 23 years old and had only a few acting credits to her name, she was understandably uncomfortable about not wearing clothes on set. To make matters worse, Clarke’s first intimate scene in game of Thrones involved his character being sexually assaulted. by her husband While she was filming the disturbing scene with her co-star, Jason Momoahe went out of his way to make her feel comfortable and protected, which is what every young actor deserves from his stage partners.