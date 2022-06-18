‘Game of Thrones’: Which characters could appear in the Jon Snow series? – series news

HBO is preparing a fictional sequel starring Kit Harington and could have actors from the original series.

the series of Game of Thrones It could easily be the series where there have been more deaths, but that does not mean that HBO wants to let its essence die. That’s how it shows The House of the Dragonwhich opens on next August 21, and the sequel series they are developing starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow or Jon Snow in Spain.

Little else is known about this project that is in a very early stage of development and has not even been given the green light yet. But that doesn’t mean we can’t theorize about the characters from the franchise created by George RR Martin that could appear in this ambitious project.

The one who could surely appear would be Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), since the last time we see him at the end of Game of Thrones it is with Jon Snow and a group of wildlings going Beyond the Wall. So she would be his faithful companion and confidant in this new adventure.

Arya Stark, Sansa Stark and Bran Stark



HBO



The last time we see Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), she embarks on a journey beyond Westeros. Wanting to explore another world. It would be rather strange if she decided at the last moment to back out and return to Westeros. But perhaps, in her many travels, she may arrive at an uncharted point in Beyond the Wall where she unexpectedly reconnects with Jon Snow.

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) is now the queen of the North and considering that she is the one in charge of sending people to the Night’s Watch, it will soon come to her ears how Jon has gone Beyond the Wall. Also, she is the closest to her stepbrother, geographically speaking.

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is precisely the least likely to appear in the Jon Snow series, but thanks to his skin-changer and greenseer powers, the probability increases. In the last episode, Bran states that he is going to ‘search’ for Drogon. I could do the same with Jon Snow.

Mythical characters through flashbacks



HBO



Indeed, that a character has died, that does not mean that he cannot appear in the series through flashbacks. This is the case of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). We have seen many stories that use this resource to torment her protagonists and considering that it was the cause of her death, the ghost of Daenerys may be chasing her both in dreams and in real life. But Ygritte (Rose Leslie), another character who could appear, would be her comfort zone. A memory of her first love that she would help him get over what she did to Daenerys. Her ghost confidante and the one she could.

The most important character in the entire series



HBO



Ghost would have to be in the Jon Snow series. He has no more. Although he could not be on screen much, mainly due to the money it cost to make it through CGI, his faithful direwolf could appear this time since no dragon would have to be made now. Only Drogon, if he suddenly shows up.

Also, in the books, both Bran and Arya and Jon have a great bond with their direwolves and can become them. So this sequel would be perfect to deal with this detail that could not be done in Game of Thrones.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter