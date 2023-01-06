Games of the Month: January 2023

With the new year, new life, and now that the holidays and Christmas gifts and even the Three Wise Men are behind us, it’s time to take a look at what the next few weeks have in store for video game fans. Although it is true that January has a somewhat desert panorama in terms of important new releases (as always), there are some noteworthy titles to be aware of; So with that said, let’s dive into the games for the month of January 2023.

One Piece Odyssey (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – January 13

There isn’t much left for fans of One Piece, the long-running and famous manganime, to experience the iconic universe through an all-new RPG from ILCA and Bandai Namco. With One Piece Odyssey, players join the crew of the Straw Hat Pirates and embark on an adventure through the New World in search of a new island and new opportunities; then there is a shipwreck and they are trapped in a tropical paradise surrounded by non-stop storms. This game is part of One Piece’s 25th anniversary celebration and is great for both new and long-time fans.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) – January 19

While these are certainly new games, following the huge success Persona 5 Royal had when it hit modern consoles in 2022, it’s worth noting that both P3P and P4G will be treated equally this month. The games will be making their debut on PC, on the last two generations of Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and only on PlayStation 4 (but compatible with PS5), so be sure to check out these legendary RPGs one more time in a couple of weeks. .

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20

Nintendo’s biggest project this month is bringing fans back to the Fire Emblem universe with its new SRPG, Fire Emblem Engage. Following the awakening of the evil Fallen Dragon, in this game the legendary heroes will unite to protect and prevent the devastation of the mystical continent of Eylos. Through turn-based tactical combat, players will need to carefully plan and execute orders and moves, and Fire Emblem Engage will even expand throughout the year with additional content as part of its Expansion Pass.

Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – January 20

In the same vein as with Persona, due to the general lack of releases in January, it should be noted that Monster Hunter Rise will be available on even more consoles after making its debut on Switch and launching soon after on PC. This time Rise will be on both PlayStation and Xbox, because this beast-slaying installment is coming to both current and next-gen consoles in just a few weeks, and to top it all off, they’ll have a helping of each-specific news. console.

Forspoken (PC, PS5) – January 24

After some delays during 2022, Square Enix and Luminous Productions are finally going to bring to light Forspoken, the magical RPG. It is set in the fantastic kingdom of Athia and in this work the players get into the skin of Frey, a New Yorker who has been dragged from the metropolitan city to a hostile world that is collapsing and that seems to be taken from your worst nightmares. With a vast collection of spells to master, nasty creatures to slay, and plenty of secrets to uncover, this game could be trying to take the bestseller of the month crown for January.

OddBallers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 26

If you’re looking for a wacky new party game to test yourself and your friends, look no further. OddBallers is a wacky and bizarre multiplayer party title where players battle it out in a wacky version of dodgeball. It’s packed with weird mini-games and rules that are made to be broken, and it’s designed for four players in local co-op or six players online.

Dead Space Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – January 27

You may have played this game before, but unlike Persona and Monster Hunter earlier this year, EA Motive has not only brought back the legendary survival horror game, but also improved its graphics, elements gameplay to make it smoother, as well as sound, lighting, enemies, and more. All this to bring Dead Space back to life with a modern and exciting experience that is built for current generation consoles.

SpongeBob: The Cosmic Shake (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 31

Nickelodeon’s famous sponge is back again in video game form this month when SpongeBob: The Cosmic Shake hits PC, Switch, and next-gen consoles PlayStation and Xbox. Spanning multiple Wish Worlds with knights, cowboys, pirates and more, SpongeBob and Patrick will have to save their friends who have been lost in these spectacular realms in this release.

And that’s it for this month’s games, but don’t forget to check back in a few weeks to see what February 2023 has in store for gaming fans.