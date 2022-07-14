Garden, pool, egoteca… this is the “humble” home of Michelle Rodríguez

Michelle Rodríguez even bought one of those talavera plates that welcome the house, to remind visitors that their new home is NOT humble.

“Welcome to this your humble home that is neither humble nor your home,” reads the plaque.

Michelle Rodríguez, who has just moved into this house, repeats it to her visitors in the joking tone that she usually uses for almost any topic.





In this case, it was for the video “When nobody sees me”, from the channel of the youtuber Isabel Fernández, who accompanied her for a whole day, from her house to the set of the “40 y 20” program.

During the tour, Michelle even shows the kitchen of her house, which highlights the full kitchen, the refrigerator and the breakfast bar.

The actress explains that it is one of her favorite places because it is where there is usually more conviviality when she has guests.

Michelle also showed what she calls “my egoteca”, a space where there are awards, recognitions and memories of the projects in which she has worked as an actress.

The house has a garden in which Michell has placed a removable pool. In that space, a part of the interview was developed in which the actress told Isabel Fernández the moment she lives.

“Before, at school I was Mich; then I was Polita (a character she played in the telenovela “AmoresTrues”), then they called me Toña (name of the character she plays in “40 y 20”) but now I’m starting to be Michelle Rodríguez “.