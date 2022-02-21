Garena Free Fire: Codes for today Friday February 18, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Friday February 18, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Friday February 18, 2022

These are the valid codes for today February 18, 2022 in Europe:

FF4XINK24FYF

FE76B9UMMOYV

F6G7DJ5DVKOX

FYC4B2Y7EKEQ

FOG9YK7GUOH7

FSS4WO7HFSN6

FD4CGXNY6357

FEHYD9CF67V7

FETD7WBH5NDH

FG5HMBFLEYQ

F2TWFYID5MS2

FBXFD87L56MQ

F9JE3MFUDB5X

FJ8G4KHYQXVW

F7XI7YOPJMV8

These are the valid codes for today February 18, 2022 in Mexico:

FF7TS45G5F4H

F6JFVQK5R86H

FWHCOW7W76QB

FNRWV9STMPJN

FBX4WYIVBMQ5

F57F96ID3LTQ

FNTTXIPTYU5W

F6ENR9GDFSN4

FDD7BTYWW33R

FPD4XR5OPS2B

FOPN3DWQ6NU8

F8EVCJPRLFG8

FMMOK3HK3P6L

FHQ8586VY6B2

FBJRJJVII9QW

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a whole day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.