Sports

GdS – Incoming market: watch out for the free agents. So many names in the notebook

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

From Ginter to Zakaria, from Corona to Rudiger: Marotta and Ausilio try to anticipate the times

Onana almost closed, Insigne a name that comes back. But not only. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the zero parameters followed by Inter in view of next season are different. And all from abroad. “Strong temptation is called Matthias Ginter of Borussia Monchengladbach: central defensive class ’94, but also a potential wild card with the possibility of playing as a full-back and also in front of the defense – we read -. For Inter it would be a good blow to zero and in fact the talks with the entourage have already begun: the jump for Ginter would be evident, the game is very open. The situation linked to is more complicated Denis Zakaria, Ginter’s partner at ‘Gladbach: for the Swiss midfielder the competition is fierce (Juventus and Premier League clubs) and the requests could be out of reach for the Nerazzurri coffers. The name of was also mentioned in the previous weeks Antonio Rudiger, but the demands are excessive. Also watch out for Jesus Corona for the post-Perisic: Kostic is in pole position, however. “Also because Corona is a winger, yes, but on the right wing.

November 23, 2021 (change November 23, 2021 | 17:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

tennis player missing in China, an extreme move? – Free Daily

5 days ago

Juve, plan B if the assault on Vlahovic fails: here are all the names | First page

2 weeks ago

The assault on Dalot is ready, Mkhitaryan is in the balance »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

6 days ago

Probable Turin formation: chance for Verdi, Belotti-Sanabria relay attack

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button