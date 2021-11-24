GdS – Incoming market: watch out for the free agents. So many names in the notebook

Onana almost closed, Insigne a name that comes back. But not only. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the zero parameters followed by Inter in view of next season are different. And all from abroad. “Strong temptation is called Matthias Ginter of Borussia Monchengladbach: central defensive class ’94, but also a potential wild card with the possibility of playing as a full-back and also in front of the defense – we read -. For Inter it would be a good blow to zero and in fact the talks with the entourage have already begun: the jump for Ginter would be evident, the game is very open. The situation linked to is more complicated Denis Zakaria, Ginter’s partner at ‘Gladbach: for the Swiss midfielder the competition is fierce (Juventus and Premier League clubs) and the requests could be out of reach for the Nerazzurri coffers. The name of was also mentioned in the previous weeks Antonio Rudiger, but the demands are excessive. Also watch out for Jesus Corona for the post-Perisic: Kostic is in pole position, however. “Also because Corona is a winger, yes, but on the right wing.