Gender identity: Demi Lovato flip-flops on her pronouns

For a little over a year, Demi Lovato had made a coming out as a non-binary person and announced to use the gender-neutral pronoun, iel. Now the artist has made an update on the subject of his gender identity.

Recall that in May 2021, Demi made this statement:

“In the last year and a half, I have worked a lot on myself. In this journey, I realized that I identify as non-binary. So I will officially sing my pronouns to they/them [iel]. It represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel authentic to the person that I am, and that I continue to discover.

More recently, during an interview on the Spout Podcast, Demi opened up about where she stands a year after this revelation.

“I recently started using the pronouns she/her again,” she revealed when the host asked her.

“[…] I feel like, especially last year, my energy was balanced between male and female so when I had the choice of walking into a bathroom that said female or male, I didn’t have the felt like there was a bathroom for me, case i don’t necessarily feel like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just feel human. And that’s what it represents. For me, it’s about feeling human deep inside.”

She clarified in speaking how she had been feeling for a while. “Recently I feel more feminine, so I’m using her/her again. But I think the most important thing is that no one is perfect. Everyone gets their first name wrong at some point, especially when people are learning, but the important thing is respect.”

Proof that gender identity is fluid and can change over time!

